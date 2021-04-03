Counties to Collect Hazardous Waste

Registration open for May events

Putnam and Dutchess counties are planning household hazardous waste drop-offs in May for residents to dispose of products such as chemicals, cleaners, oil-based paints, pesticides and fluorescent light tubes.

Putnam County will collect waste on May 1 at Fahnestock State Park and Dutchess on May 8 at the Department of Public Works in Poughkeepsie. Dutchess also will accept electronics for recycling.

For a list of acceptable products, and to register, Putnam residents can visit putnamcountyny.com/green-putnam or call 845-808-1390, ext. 43150. Dutchess residents can find more information at bit.ly/dutchess-dropoff or by calling 845-463-6020.