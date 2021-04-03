Counties to Collect Hazardous Waste

mm By |

Registration open for May events

Putnam and Dutchess counties are planning household hazardous waste drop-offs in May for residents to dispose of products such as chemicals, cleaners, oil-based paints, pesticides and fluorescent light tubes.

Putnam County will collect waste on May 1 at Fahnestock State Park and Dutchess on May 8 at the Department of Public Works in Poughkeepsie. Dutchess also will accept electronics for recycling.

For a list of acceptable products, and to register, Putnam residents can visit putnamcountyny.com/green-putnam or call 845-808-1390, ext. 43150. Dutchess residents can find more information at bit.ly/dutchess-dropoff or by calling 845-463-6020.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.