State DEC Launches Reservation System

Designed to control crowds in Adirondacks

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on March 29 announced it will experiment with a reservation system to control overcrowding in the Town of Keene in the Adirondack High Peaks region.

From May 1 through Oct. 31, the state will require daily reservations for the 70 parking spots and access to the trails. Reservations can be made two weeks in advance at hikeamr.org.

The DEC said the system will complement efforts already underway to reduce “dangerous and illegal parking” on Route 73, including electronic message boards, social media outreach and increased law enforcement.

Basil Seggos, the DEC commissioner, said the system, which is unique in the state, would “address concerns at this particular location” because of an increase in visitors in 2020 caused by “New Yorkers looking for a nature break as a respite from COVID-19.” He said the reservation system would “promote sustainable recreation and protect public safety.”