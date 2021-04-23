The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 24
Drive-Thru Food Collection
BEACON
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Salvation Army
158 Fishkill Ave. | 845-831-1253
facebook.com/beaconlionsclub
The Beacon Lions Club and the Salvation Army will accept donations of canned and dry goods at the rear entrance.
TUES 27
Using Philipstown’s Natural Resources Inventory
PHILIPSTOWN
6:30 p.m. Hudson Highlands Land Trust
climatesmartphilipstown.org
The land trust and Climate Smart Philipstown will discuss, via Zoom, the town’s recently adopted NRI and its practical use for residents.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 24
Child Car Seat Check
BEACON
Noon – 3:30 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-486-3602
Have a trained technician check your car seat and get tips on making your vehicle a safe space.
SAT 1
Kids’ Cooking Class
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
In the first of the series, children will learn how to make The Cutest Cupcakes and Cherry Jubilee Glazed Coconut Sprinkles from Bagel in Love, by Natasha Wing. Email [email protected] to get the Zoom link and ingredients list.
SAT 1
Poetry Sculptors Poetry Circle
COLD SPRING
2:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Rain Lee, an eighth-grade student, will lead poets ages 9 to 15 in this ongoing project, which features a Poet of the Month.
VISUAL ARTS
THURS 29
Louise Lawler
BEACON
Noon. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Dia educators will discuss the artist and photographer’s work.
SAT 1
Communion and Prophylaxis
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
magazzino.art
In this Zoom presentation, Leslie Cozzi, curator at the Baltimore Museum of Art, will discuss sculptures and works on paper created by the wife-and-husband duo Marisa and Mario Merz.
SAT 1
Land Escape
BEACON
Noon – 9 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
The gallery’s inaugural exhibit features Nanette Carter, Athena LaTocha and Wura-Natasha Ogunji. At 8 p.m. artist Victoria Keddie will perform using NASA’s live feed of orbiting space debris. See Page 11.
TALKS & TOURS
TUES 27
Hydrangea Success
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134, x105 | beaconlibrary.org
Chris Ferrero, a master gardener, will discuss how to care for the popular shrub. Email [email protected] for the Zoom link.
WED 28
Summer Camp and COVID-19
HIGHLANDS
7 p.m. Zoom
highlandscurrent.org/current-conversations
What does camp look like during the pandemic? Join us for a Current Conversation with camp directors from Philipstown and Beacon. Register online.
THURS 29
All We Can Save
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m.
Philipstown Climate Smart Community
bit.ly/climateread4-29
The discussion will focus on All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis, a collection of essays and poems by women leading the climate movement.
SAT 1
Electric Vehicle Show
GARRISON
2 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403, Garrison
facebook.com/Climate-Smart-Philipstown
Chat with electric-vehicle owners and check out various models. There will also be demonstrations of electric lawn equipment.
MUSIC
SUN 2
5th Annual Pete Seeger Festival
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 5 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The performers will include David and Jacob Bernz, Betty and the Baby Boomers, Lydia Adams Davis, Patrick Stanfield Jones, Pat Lamanna, Sharleen Leahey, the Trouble Sisters, Andy Revkin and Sarah Underhill. Donations will be shared with organizations that Seeger supported.
SUN 2
Terrence Wilson
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
alivemusica.org
The pianist’s livestreamed performance will include compositions by Haydn, Liszt and Rachmaninoff. Cost: $20 donation or pay as you wish
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 24
Earth Awakening Weekend
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Rd | 845-486-2555
dutchessny.gov
Activities will include a story walk, art exhibit and sale, scavenger hunt, beekeeping demonstration, live plein air paint-out, chapel rededication, native plant education, kid’s nature art workshop and more. Also SUN 25.
SAT 24
Earthfest 2021
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
The two-day festival includes guided hikes, seed planting, wildlife activities, a landscape painting class and a program with climate activist Jamie Margolin. Also SUN 25.
SAT 1
10th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep
HIGHLANDS
riverkeeper.org/sweep
Volunteers are welcome to help with projects and cleanup at sites such as Constitution Marsh, Garrison’s Landing, Little Stony Point, Dennings Point and the Beacon waterfront. See the website for details.
SAT 1
Hike-a-Thon
CORNWALL
9 & 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
This fundraiser, now in its 14th year, benefits nature education and play for children at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum. Registration required. Also SUN 2. Cost: $10
SAT 1
Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale
PEEKSKILL
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Riverfront Green
peekskillrotary.com
Visit the riverfront for games, face painting, a craft market and food trucks.
SAT 1
The Farm is the Place to Bee
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Visit the farm animals and enjoy scavenger hunts and handmade milkshakes. Get your gardening questions answered and watch demonstrations by the 4-H Shooting Sports Club. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 24
The Trojan Women & Helen / Eurydice
COLD SPRING
2 & 7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
Haldane Drama will perform plays by Ellen McLaughlin and Sarah Ruhl for a limited audience. Also SUN 25. Cost: $12 ($5 students and seniors)
SAT 1
Into the Woods Jr.
BEACON
11 a.m., 1:30 & 4 p.m.
University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave.
beaconperformingartscenter.com
The Beacon Performing Arts Center returns to live performance with this fairy tale musical, which will be performed outdoors. Also SUN 2. Cost: $10
CIVIC
MON 26
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 27
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
The board will vote on the BOCES budget.
TUES 27
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 29
Trustee and Budget Vote
BEACON
Noon – 8 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org