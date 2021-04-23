The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 24

Drive-Thru Food Collection

BEACON

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Salvation Army

158 Fishkill Ave. | 845-831-1253

facebook.com/beaconlionsclub

The Beacon Lions Club and the Salvation Army will accept donations of canned and dry goods at the rear entrance.

TUES 27

Using Philipstown’s Natural Resources Inventory

PHILIPSTOWN

6:30 p.m. Hudson Highlands Land Trust

climatesmartphilipstown.org

The land trust and Climate Smart Philipstown will discuss, via Zoom, the town’s recently adopted NRI and its practical use for residents.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 24

Child Car Seat Check

BEACON

Noon – 3:30 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-486-3602

Have a trained technician check your car seat and get tips on making your vehicle a safe space.

SAT 1

Kids’ Cooking Class

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

In the first of the series, children will learn how to make The Cutest Cupcakes and Cherry Jubilee Glazed Coconut Sprinkles from Bagel in Love, by Natasha Wing. Email [email protected] to get the Zoom link and ingredients list.





SAT 1

Poetry Sculptors Poetry Circle

COLD SPRING

2:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Rain Lee, an eighth-grade student, will lead poets ages 9 to 15 in this ongoing project, which features a Poet of the Month.

VISUAL ARTS

THURS 29

Louise Lawler

BEACON

Noon. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Dia educators will discuss the artist and photographer’s work.

SAT 1

Communion and Prophylaxis

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

magazzino.art

In this Zoom presentation, Leslie Cozzi, curator at the Baltimore Museum of Art, will discuss sculptures and works on paper created by the wife-and-husband duo Marisa and Mario Merz.

SAT 1

Land Escape

BEACON

Noon – 9 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

The gallery’s inaugural exhibit features Nanette Carter, Athena LaTocha and Wura-Natasha Ogunji. At 8 p.m. artist Victoria Keddie will perform using NASA’s live feed of orbiting space debris. See Page 11.

TALKS & TOURS

TUES 27

Hydrangea Success

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134, x105 | beaconlibrary.org

Chris Ferrero, a master gardener, will discuss how to care for the popular shrub. Email [email protected] for the Zoom link.

WED 28

Summer Camp and COVID-19

HIGHLANDS

7 p.m. Zoom

highlandscurrent.org/current-conversations

What does camp look like during the pandemic? Join us for a Current Conversation with camp directors from Philipstown and Beacon. Register online.

THURS 29

All We Can Save

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m.

Philipstown Climate Smart Community

bit.ly/climateread4-29

The discussion will focus on All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis, a collection of essays and poems by women leading the climate movement.

SAT 1

Electric Vehicle Show

GARRISON

2 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403, Garrison

facebook.com/Climate-Smart-Philipstown

Chat with electric-vehicle owners and check out various models. There will also be demonstrations of electric lawn equipment.

MUSIC

SUN 2

5th Annual Pete Seeger Festival

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 5 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The performers will include David and Jacob Bernz, Betty and the Baby Boomers, Lydia Adams Davis, Patrick Stanfield Jones, Pat Lamanna, Sharleen Leahey, the Trouble Sisters, Andy Revkin and Sarah Underhill. Donations will be shared with organizations that Seeger supported.

SUN 2

Terrence Wilson

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

alivemusica.org

The pianist’s livestreamed performance will include compositions by Haydn, Liszt and Rachmaninoff. Cost: $20 donation or pay as you wish





NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 24

Earth Awakening Weekend

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Rd | 845-486-2555

dutchessny.gov

Activities will include a story walk, art exhibit and sale, scavenger hunt, beekeeping demonstration, live plein air paint-out, chapel rededication, native plant education, kid’s nature art workshop and more. Also SUN 25.

SAT 24

Earthfest 2021

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

The two-day festival includes guided hikes, seed planting, wildlife activities, a landscape painting class and a program with climate activist Jamie Margolin. Also SUN 25.

SAT 1

10th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep

HIGHLANDS

riverkeeper.org/sweep

Volunteers are welcome to help with projects and cleanup at sites such as Constitution Marsh, Garrison’s Landing, Little Stony Point, Dennings Point and the Beacon waterfront. See the website for details.

SAT 1

Hike-a-Thon

CORNWALL

9 & 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

This fundraiser, now in its 14th year, benefits nature education and play for children at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum. Registration required. Also SUN 2. Cost: $10

SAT 1

Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale

PEEKSKILL

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Riverfront Green

peekskillrotary.com

Visit the riverfront for games, face painting, a craft market and food trucks.

SAT 1

The Farm is the Place to Bee

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Visit the farm animals and enjoy scavenger hunts and handmade milkshakes. Get your gardening questions answered and watch demonstrations by the 4-H Shooting Sports Club. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 24

The Trojan Women & Helen / Eurydice

COLD SPRING

2 & 7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

Haldane Drama will perform plays by Ellen McLaughlin and Sarah Ruhl for a limited audience. Also SUN 25. Cost: $12 ($5 students and seniors)

SAT 1

Into the Woods Jr.

BEACON

11 a.m., 1:30 & 4 p.m.

University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave.

beaconperformingartscenter.com

The Beacon Performing Arts Center returns to live performance with this fairy tale musical, which will be performed outdoors. Also SUN 2. Cost: $10

CIVIC

MON 26

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 27

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

The board will vote on the BOCES budget.

TUES 27

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 29

Trustee and Budget Vote

BEACON

Noon – 8 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org