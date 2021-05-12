Garrison School Looking for Volunteer

Needs resident to serve on audit committee

The Garrison school board is looking for a volunteer with expertise in financial, accounting, auditing procedures or related fields to serve on the district’s audit committee.

The committee assists the board in oversight of the audit functions and advises and recommends actions pertaining to financial practices and procedures.

The two-year term would begin July 1. To apply, send a letter and resume to Dusti Callo, District Clerk, Garrison Union Free School District, 1100 Route 9D, P.O. Box 193, Garrison, NY 10524, or by email at [email protected] The deadline is May 28.