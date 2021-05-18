Philipstown Aging at Home Looking for Volunteers

Nonprofit assists seniors in staying in homes

Philipstown Aging at Home, which launched in February 2020 to assist local seniors hoping to stay in their homes — which can take many forms, including shoveling snow, buying groceries, tech help and home tasks — is looking for volunteers.

The nonprofit, which is run by a 10-member board, says it “aims to be a hub for a vibrant, senior-focused community providing practical and social support for its members.” Its inspiration was the “Village” concept, or a community of neighbor-helping-neighbor within a town or regular village.

To volunteer, or more information about how to use the group’s resources, see paah.net. The website also includes a list of resources for seniors.