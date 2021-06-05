Putnam Historian Seeks Pandemic Stories
By Staff |
Project to document toll on residents, businesses
The Putnam County Historian’s Office is seeking stories from residents and businesses about the pandemic’s impact on their lives.
The office has posted a form at putnamcountyny.gov/countyhistorian to accept personal stories and photographs that may be included in the county archives.
The Historian’s Office can also arrange oral histories; call 845-808-1420 or email [email protected]
