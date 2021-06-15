Battle of the Books Starts June 22

Open to high school students

Students entering grades 9 to 12 in the fall are invited to join the Howland Public Library’s Battle of the Books team, which will meet weekly over the summer.

Team members will read five titles to prepare, then compete in a trivia contest via Zoom against other library teams in the Mid-Hudson region. The Beacon team will meet outdoors on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. at the Beacon Recreation Center, 23 W. Center St., from June 22 to Aug. 4.

For information, email Michelle Rivas at [email protected]

