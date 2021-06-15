Philipstown Needs Talented Teens

Competition open to ages 11-19

Students and young adults ages 11-19 from Philipstown are invited to share their talents during the Putnam Performs Talent Competition to be held virtually throughout the summer.

The Butterfield Library in Cold Spring and Desmond-Fish Library in Garrison are hosting Team Philipstown to compete against teams from the other Putnam County libraries.

Performances can be dancing, singing, playing an instrument, drawing, comedy, visual art, spoken word, making/creating something, yoga poses, TikTok dances or tricks, etc., as long as it is “school appropriate.” Participants will submit videos and members of the community will vote on whom should advance.

See bit.ly/PutnamPerforms-Philipstown. The deadline to register is Tuesday (June 22).