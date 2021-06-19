Around Town (Photos)

Sherwood collection

LIVING HISTORY — To celebrate the county’s 209th anniversary, the Putnam Historian’s Office on June 12 unveiled its newly acquired Charles Sherwood Hill, Jr. Collection, which includes turn-of-the-century farm diaries, photographs and ephemera from the Hill, Dykeman, Bloomer and Townsend families of Carmel, Kent and Brewster. (Photo provided)

von Bergen memorial

BAGPIPE SEND-OFF — Neal Gulley played during a memorial service held on May 20 at the Garrison Fire Department for Peter von Bergen, who died in September. A volunteer with the department since 1978, von Bergen reached the rank of assistant chief. He is survived by his wife, Camilla. (Photo by Peter Richter)

GUFS teachers

WINNING TEAM — Competing against 92 teams from 41 school districts, Garrison School counselor Krista DiDiego and psychologist Jessica VanDekker were selected by Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants as the top-performing team implementing dialectical behavior therapy during the 2020-21 academic year. The therapy is designed to teach people how to live in the moment, develop healthy ways to cope with stress, regulate emotions and improve relationships. (Photo provided)

