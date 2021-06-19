Cold Spring to Form Police Stakeholders Panel

Looking for ‘broad range of perspectives’

As part of its state-mandated review of the village Police Department, Cold Spring is creating an ad hoc stakeholders group. 

The village is interested in “a broad range of perspectives, experiences, knowledge and values of our community,” it said in a notice. “Diversity of race, ethnicity, gender, age and nationality are sought and are essential to conforming to and reaching the goals of the executive order.”

For details, see bit.ly/cs-stakeholders. The deadline to apply is July 2.

