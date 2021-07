How many books are there in your personal library?



At least 80, lots of history. Killer Angels by Michael Schaara may be my favorite. Also, The Art of War by Sun Tzu.

~ Bob Ransome, Cold Spring



About 300. I’m addicted to buying used books, though I don’t read them all.

~ Brittany Chengeri, Beacon



Many. Probably 2,000. Mostly nonfiction. I like books about the history of food.

~ Jane Timm, Cold Spring