The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 24

Great Newburgh to Beacon Swim

BEACON

9 a.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | riverpool.org

Registration has closed, but spectators can watch from shore as swimmers traverse the Hudson for the mile from Newburgh to Beacon during this fundraiser for the River Pool.

THURS 29

Narcan Training

BEACON

6 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St. | 845-765-2470

beaconny.gov

Learn how to save a person who is overdosing on opioids and receive a Narcan kit to take home. Email [email protected]. Free

SAT 31

Funniest Pet Contest

COLD SPRING

Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Capture your pet doing something silly in a photo or draw a picture and submit. Voting will begin on Aug. 4.

SUN 1

Emancipation Day Speech

POUGHKEEPSIE

2:15 p.m. College Hill Park

149 N Clinton St.

celebratingtheafricanspirit.org

Paul Oakley Stovall, who performed in Hamilton on Broadway, will recite the speech that abolitionist Frederick Douglass gave at the location in 1858. Souls United of Hudson Valley and the Center for Creative Education’s Percussion Orchestra of Kingston will open the event with a procession at 2 p.m.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 24

Oliver! Jr.

GARRISON

5:30 & 7:15 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Directed by teens, actors in grades 4 to 7 will perform an abbreviated version of Oliver Twist, Charles Dickens’ second novel. Cost: $10

SAT 24

The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has returned to in-person performances with a play by James Ijames that explores slavery in America through Martha Washington’s fever dreams. A recording of the show also can be streamed for $25 plus $10 per additional viewer. Also SUN 25, MON 26, WED 28, THURS 29, FRI 30. Cost: $20 to $175

SAT 24

Casablanca

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in this 1942 film about an expatriate club owner in Morocco who is asked to help his old flame and her husband escape from the Nazis. Presented by the Cold Spring Film Society. Bring chairs and blankets. Free

THURS 29

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Homespun Foods

232 Main St. | bit.ly/lit-lit

Donna Minkowitz organized this monthly gathering of writers in an effort to “revive Beacon’s literary scene.”

SAT 31

Sunset Boulevard

BEACON

6 p.m. Bannerman Island

bannermancastle.org

This staged radio-play version by Theatre on the Road of the classic film will be performed by five actors playing nine roles. Boats leave the Beacon dock. For ages 12 and older. Also SUN 1. Cost: $65

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 24

Doggie Fun

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Learn basic dog manners and tricks as librarian Noelle and her dog Sunny help you understand how your behavior affects your pet. Bring treats. Register online. Also SAT 31.

SAT 24

Cory Parker

BEACON

3 p.m. Marion Royael Gallery

159 Main St. | marionroyaelgallery.com

Parker will read from her illustrated memoir, La Finca: Love, Loss and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island, about her experiences opening and operating an inn for two decades.

SAT 24

Sunset Tour

GARRISON

5 p.m. Manitoga

584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Get a tour of the house and garden, and then enjoy the sunset with a glass of wine overlooking the Quarry Pool. Cost: $100

TUES 27

Stories of the Brickyards

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

beaconhistorical.org

Rachel Whitlow from the Haverstraw Brick Museum will share via Zoom the history of the brick industry along the Hudson River.

WED 28

A History of Hollywood Censorship

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

butterfieldlibrary.org

Brian Rose will discuss via Zoom early film ratings systems and the ways that civic and religious leaders reacted to provocative issues and scenes.

THURS 29

Why Fats are Your Friend

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

butterfieldlibrary.org

In this virtual presentation, Kathryn Selman will explain the role of fats in food.

SAT 31

Dyeing With Regional Plants

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | commongroundfarm.org

As part of the Sustainable Textiles workshop series, Laura Sansone will demonstrate how to use native plants as sources of color for fabric. Cost: $45 to $65

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 26

Tails & Tales Summer Reading

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Rising third graders can gather in the reading garden to discuss Balto and the Great Race, by Elizabeth Cody Kimmel, who lives in Philipstown.

TUES 27

Family Dance

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | compassarts.org

Harvest vegetables to make a salad and Chelsea Acree will lead a dance party and teach new moves. Cost: $20 to $40

THURS 29

AmbiArt Drawing

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | compassarts.org

Donna Mikkelsen will lead a spontaneous symmetry ambidextrous drawing workshop followed by a performance with musical accompaniment by Gwen Laster and Damon Banks. Bring drawing materials. Register online. Free

MUSIC

SAT 24

WMD2 String Band

PUTNAM VALLEY

6:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Will Demers, Mat Kastner, Dan Bonis and Dave Anastas will perform their interpretations of classic and popular Americana and roots songs. Cost: $15

SAT 24

Tito Puente Jr. Latin Jazz Ensemble

NEWBURGH

7 p.m. Safe Harbors

107 Broadway | safe-harbors.org

The concert and dance party will include Melina Almodovar, the Dojo Dance Company and the Latin Jazz Express. Tickets ($50) are available for an event before the concert that benefits Safe Harbors of the Hudson. Free

SAT 24

Almost Queen

BREWSTER

8 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

845-808-1840 | tillystablerestaurant.com

This tribute band will perform Queen’s hits. Cost: $30

SAT 24

Vance Gilbert and Christine Lavin

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

Expect witty storytelling and original folk music from the singers and songwriters. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 25

Tori & Mike

BEACON

12:30 p.m. Beacon Farmers’ Market

DMV Parking Lot

The duo will perform funky folk originals and covers. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SUN 25

Bert Rechtschaffer Trio

GARRISON

4:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

This family jazz concert on the lawn will feature Rechtschaffer on piano, Mike Dipazo on sax and Stephanie Lovina on bass. Register online. Free

FRI 30

Bee Gees Tribute

MAHOPAC

6:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880

putnamcountygolfcourse.com

The cover band will play all the classic 1970s disco hits. Cost: $39

FRI 30

Jason Gisser Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The soul-rock band will play music from its forthcoming album. Cost: $20

SAT 31

Pop-Up Concert

BEACON

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Frenchy and the Punk, the Dust Bowl Faeries and Guitarmy of One will perform. Free

SAT 31

Doobie Brothers Experience

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

The tribute band will cover the band’s hits. Cost: $10 to $29

SUN 1

[loculamentum] BEACON

7:30 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | aydancers.com

Members of the A-Y Dance company and other dancers will premiere a work choreographed by Skyla Schreter. Cost: $10 to $100

CIVIC

TUES 27

Public Hearing: Short-Term Rentals

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | 845-265-3611

coldspringny.gov

The Village Board will hear comments on a proposed law to regulate short-term rentals, plus other zoning changes. See bit.ly/cs-hearing.

TUES 27

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov