The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 24
Great Newburgh to Beacon Swim
BEACON
9 a.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | riverpool.org
Registration has closed, but spectators can watch from shore as swimmers traverse the Hudson for the mile from Newburgh to Beacon during this fundraiser for the River Pool.
THURS 29
Narcan Training
BEACON
6 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St. | 845-765-2470
beaconny.gov
Learn how to save a person who is overdosing on opioids and receive a Narcan kit to take home. Email [email protected]. Free
SAT 31
Funniest Pet Contest
COLD SPRING
Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Capture your pet doing something silly in a photo or draw a picture and submit. Voting will begin on Aug. 4.
SUN 1
Emancipation Day Speech
POUGHKEEPSIE
2:15 p.m. College Hill Park
149 N Clinton St.
celebratingtheafricanspirit.org
Paul Oakley Stovall, who performed in Hamilton on Broadway, will recite the speech that abolitionist Frederick Douglass gave at the location in 1858. Souls United of Hudson Valley and the Center for Creative Education’s Percussion Orchestra of Kingston will open the event with a procession at 2 p.m.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 24
Oliver! Jr.
GARRISON
5:30 & 7:15 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Directed by teens, actors in grades 4 to 7 will perform an abbreviated version of Oliver Twist, Charles Dickens’ second novel. Cost: $10
SAT 24
The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org
The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has returned to in-person performances with a play by James Ijames that explores slavery in America through Martha Washington’s fever dreams. A recording of the show also can be streamed for $25 plus $10 per additional viewer. Also SUN 25, MON 26, WED 28, THURS 29, FRI 30. Cost: $20 to $175
SAT 24
Casablanca
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in this 1942 film about an expatriate club owner in Morocco who is asked to help his old flame and her husband escape from the Nazis. Presented by the Cold Spring Film Society. Bring chairs and blankets. Free
THURS 29
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Homespun Foods
232 Main St. | bit.ly/lit-lit
Donna Minkowitz organized this monthly gathering of writers in an effort to “revive Beacon’s literary scene.”
SAT 31
Sunset Boulevard
BEACON
6 p.m. Bannerman Island
bannermancastle.org
This staged radio-play version by Theatre on the Road of the classic film will be performed by five actors playing nine roles. Boats leave the Beacon dock. For ages 12 and older. Also SUN 1. Cost: $65
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 24
Doggie Fun
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Learn basic dog manners and tricks as librarian Noelle and her dog Sunny help you understand how your behavior affects your pet. Bring treats. Register online. Also SAT 31.
SAT 24
Cory Parker
BEACON
3 p.m. Marion Royael Gallery
159 Main St. | marionroyaelgallery.com
Parker will read from her illustrated memoir, La Finca: Love, Loss and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island, about her experiences opening and operating an inn for two decades.
SAT 24
Sunset Tour
GARRISON
5 p.m. Manitoga
584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Get a tour of the house and garden, and then enjoy the sunset with a glass of wine overlooking the Quarry Pool. Cost: $100
TUES 27
Stories of the Brickyards
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
beaconhistorical.org
Rachel Whitlow from the Haverstraw Brick Museum will share via Zoom the history of the brick industry along the Hudson River.
WED 28
A History of Hollywood Censorship
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
butterfieldlibrary.org
Brian Rose will discuss via Zoom early film ratings systems and the ways that civic and religious leaders reacted to provocative issues and scenes.
THURS 29
Why Fats are Your Friend
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
butterfieldlibrary.org
In this virtual presentation, Kathryn Selman will explain the role of fats in food.
SAT 31
Dyeing With Regional Plants
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | commongroundfarm.org
As part of the Sustainable Textiles workshop series, Laura Sansone will demonstrate how to use native plants as sources of color for fabric. Cost: $45 to $65
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 26
Tails & Tales Summer Reading
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Rising third graders can gather in the reading garden to discuss Balto and the Great Race, by Elizabeth Cody Kimmel, who lives in Philipstown.
TUES 27
Family Dance
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | compassarts.org
Harvest vegetables to make a salad and Chelsea Acree will lead a dance party and teach new moves. Cost: $20 to $40
THURS 29
AmbiArt Drawing
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | compassarts.org
Donna Mikkelsen will lead a spontaneous symmetry ambidextrous drawing workshop followed by a performance with musical accompaniment by Gwen Laster and Damon Banks. Bring drawing materials. Register online. Free
MUSIC
SAT 24
WMD2 String Band
PUTNAM VALLEY
6:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Will Demers, Mat Kastner, Dan Bonis and Dave Anastas will perform their interpretations of classic and popular Americana and roots songs. Cost: $15
SAT 24
Tito Puente Jr. Latin Jazz Ensemble
NEWBURGH
7 p.m. Safe Harbors
107 Broadway | safe-harbors.org
The concert and dance party will include Melina Almodovar, the Dojo Dance Company and the Latin Jazz Express. Tickets ($50) are available for an event before the concert that benefits Safe Harbors of the Hudson. Free
SAT 24
Almost Queen
BREWSTER
8 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
845-808-1840 | tillystablerestaurant.com
This tribute band will perform Queen’s hits. Cost: $30
SAT 24
Vance Gilbert and Christine Lavin
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
Expect witty storytelling and original folk music from the singers and songwriters. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 25
Tori & Mike
BEACON
12:30 p.m. Beacon Farmers’ Market
DMV Parking Lot
The duo will perform funky folk originals and covers. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 25
Bert Rechtschaffer Trio
GARRISON
4:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
This family jazz concert on the lawn will feature Rechtschaffer on piano, Mike Dipazo on sax and Stephanie Lovina on bass. Register online. Free
FRI 30
Bee Gees Tribute
MAHOPAC
6:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880
putnamcountygolfcourse.com
The cover band will play all the classic 1970s disco hits. Cost: $39
FRI 30
Jason Gisser Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The soul-rock band will play music from its forthcoming album. Cost: $20
SAT 31
Pop-Up Concert
BEACON
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Frenchy and the Punk, the Dust Bowl Faeries and Guitarmy of One will perform. Free
SAT 31
Doobie Brothers Experience
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
The tribute band will cover the band’s hits. Cost: $10 to $29
SUN 1
[loculamentum] BEACON
7:30 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | aydancers.com
Members of the A-Y Dance company and other dancers will premiere a work choreographed by Skyla Schreter. Cost: $10 to $100
CIVIC
TUES 27
Public Hearing: Short-Term Rentals
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | 845-265-3611
coldspringny.gov
The Village Board will hear comments on a proposed law to regulate short-term rentals, plus other zoning changes. See bit.ly/cs-hearing.
TUES 27
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov