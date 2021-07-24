Ferry Service to be Restored
By Staff |
Newburgh-Beacon resumes in August
Metro-North announced this week that it plans to restore ferry service between Newburgh and Beacon by the end of August.
The service, which operated during the rush hours, was suspended during the pandemic shutdown. The Haverstraw-Ossining ferry will also resume, although schedules have not been released.
