Apply to Student Journalists Program

Staff By |

Deadline is Sept. 17 for Beacon, Haldane

The Highlands Current has opened applications for its Student Journalists Program for the 2021-22 academic year.

The program, which is funded by donations, provides an opportunity for students who attend high school in Beacon or Philipstown to be mentored by members of The Current staff while they serve as paid correspondents for our nonprofit newspaper and website. 

The students will primarily cover their high schools and issues related to young people. They are invited to attend editorial meetings and the staff will provide detailed feedback and suggestions to improve and refine their reporting.

For more information, see highlandscurrent.org. The deadline is Sept. 17.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.