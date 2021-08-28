Governor Mandates School Masks

Looking into requirement for employees

On her first day in office on Tuesday (Aug. 24), Gov. Kathy Hochul mandated that teachers and students wear masks in public and private schools when classes resume.

Hochul said in a news release she also would “pursue options” to mandate vaccines for school employees or require weekly testing.

“I am immediately directing the Department of Health to institute universal masking for anyone entering our schools, and we are launching a back-to-school COVID-19 testing program to make testing for students and staff widely available and convenient” that will be funded by $335 million in federal funds, she said.