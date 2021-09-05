Larry Downey

Lawrence J. Downey, a Cold Spring native and the third-generation owner of Downey Energy, died Sept. 4, with family members at his side.

Larry was a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

Along with Joan, his wife of 64 years, he is survived by his sons, Lawrence Downey and Cary Downey; his grandchildren, Victoria, Alexandra and Rebecca; and his great-grandchildren, Christopher, Caiden and Austin.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (Sept. 9) at the Cold Spring Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Association for Cancer Research Foundation (aacr.org) or to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

