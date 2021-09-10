Preview: Haldane Soccer

The Haldane boys’ soccer team opened its season on Sept. 3 at home, falling to Hyde Park’s Roosevelt High School, 4-1.

Ryan Eng-Wong scored Haldane’s only goal, which came in the first half off an assist from Clement Grossman. Keeper Ronan Kiter stopped six shots.

Haldane trailed 2-1 at halftime. “I thought we played well in the first half,” said Coach Ahmed Dwidar. “But our stamina was not as good in the second half; we were kind of slow. FDR is a big, fast team.”

Dwidar welcomes back most of his starting lineup from a team that went 5-10-1 last fall. He lost All-Section pick Frank Bentkowski, Andrew Silhavy and John Dwyer to graduation.

The returning starters include Kiter, Eng-Wong, Patrick Dinardo, Stephen Robinson, Matt Silhavy, Matt Nachamkin, Aidan Sullivan-Hoch, Clement Grossman, William Sniffen and Max Westphal. Patrick Dinardo, Rhys Robbins, Scott Bailey, Jeremy Hall, Trajan McCarthy, Luca van Dommele and Emilio Schweizer also return.

“Our two senior captains — Pat DiNardo and Stephen Robinson — will need to lead us on the field and off,” Dwidar said. “They’ll teach the young guys how to win tough games.”

Newcomers are Brendt Robbins, Hunter Erickson, Frank Lanza, Jake Powers, Dusty Berkeley, Marc Firpo, Frankie DiGiglio, Jack Illian and Owen Carmicino.

“It’s a talented team, and we’re looking to capture a league title and a section title that’s been away from the Haldane boys’ program for eight years,” Dwidar said. “I think we can bring it back home where it belongs, as Class C champions.”

The Blue Devils were scheduled to travel to Pleasantville today (Sept. 10) and Woodlands and Lakeland early next week before hosting Alexander Hamilton on Friday (Sept. 17).

The Haldane girls’ team opened its season Wednesday with a 1-0 home win over Hyde Park’s Roosevelt High School on a free-kick goal by Finola Kiter in the first half. Keeper Ruby Poses had 19 saves.

First-year coach Mike Lentini welcomes back Kiter, Poses, Bianca Harmancin, Maddie Chiera, Katie Shields, Mazzie Maxwell, Ella Ashburn, Chloe Rowe, Sophia Scanga and Sara Ferreira from last year’s team, which finished 1-8-1, with its only victory a 2-1 win over Beacon.

“We have seven returning seniors, of which most have been playing together since eighth grade, so I’d say we’re experienced,” said Lentini. “We’re fortunate to have such a great group of strong leaders and team players.”

The Blue Devils will travel to Hastings today (Sept. 10) and host Blind Brook on Tuesday.