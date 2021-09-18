Beacon Groups Get Grants

Part of Learn, Play, Create initiative

Two Beacon nonprofits received a total of $35,000 in funding during the latest round of the Dutchess County Learn, Play, Create grant program.

The initiative, funded with $3 million in federal pandemic relief funds, benefits arts organizations, libraries and youth athletics that were deprived of a year of fundraising or participation due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Beacon Performing Arts Center received $15,000 for sets and props for its musical productions, while the Beacon Soccer Club was given $20,000 for uniforms and equipment and to upgrade and repair its concessions stand.

Grants of up to $20,000 are available to nonprofits that serve youth and up to $50,000 to libraries. See bit.ly/learn-play-create.

