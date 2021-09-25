Dutchess, Putnam Added to Disaster Relief List

Officials can apply for aid to repair Ida damage

The federal government on Thursday (Sept. 24) added Dutchess and Putnam counties to the list of New York counties in which local governments can apply for money to rebuild infrastructure and facilities damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida earlier this month.

Orange and Rockland counties were also added; Westchester and counties in New York City and on Long Island were already on the list. Rockland was also added to a list of counties in which individuals can apply for assistance; the others are Orange, Westchester and two on Long Island.

The funding can be used for emergency work, debris removal and the repair and replacement of disaster-damaged roads, bridges and public facilities, said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose district in the U.S. House includes the Highlands. He and Rep. Antonio Delgado, whose district includes parts of Dutchess, wrote President Joe Biden on Sept. 9 to request the designation for Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said there had been more than $2.5 million worth of damage to public facilities in the county. “We will continue to press FEMA and the state” to be added to the Individual Assistance Program, he said.

The state also announced a new online hub for those impacted at ny.gov/ida.