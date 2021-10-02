Around Town

AMBULANCE RESPONSE — The Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps was among four agencies that responded on Sept. 22 to a single-car accident on the Taconic State Parkway. The lone occupant was transported to a hospital. (PVAC)

FIRST TIME BACK — On Tuesday (Sept. 28), the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce held its first in-person breakfast event since March 2019. Twenty-five people attended at the Putnam History Museum. (Photo by Teresa Lagerman)

WAYWARD PIGEON — Meet the Rombout Racing Pigeon! Cathryn Biordi, an assistant principal at Rombout Middle School in Beacon, shared this photo online of teacher Jeannette Lynch with Leroy, a racing pigeon from Mahopac (per his tag) discovered by a custodian in a utility closet. Lynch and her students plan to find a way to get Leroy home but in the meantime “will enjoy Leroy’s company!” (Photo provided)

SPIRIT OF BEACON — The Beacon Music Factory kept passersby moving during four hours of performances for Spirit of Beacon Day on Sunday (Sept. 26). This stage, next to Ronzworld on Main Street, featured Brad Hubbard and Students; Stephen Clair and Some Nutters; and Jonathan Frith. (Photo by Teresa Lagerman)