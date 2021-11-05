Cold Spring: Marijuana Vote Up in Air

Early results would allow sales, but not on-site consumption

Residents in the Village of Cold Spring were asked on Tuesday (Nov. 2) to decide, in separate proposals, whether to allow licensed businesses where people can buy or smoke marijuana.

Proposal 6 asked residents: “Should the Village of Cold Spring prohibit state-licensed establishments that permit the on-site consumption of cannabis?” The vote was 457 (52 percent) in favor of a ban and 420 (48 percent) opposed.

Proposal 7 read: “Should the Village of Cold Spring prohibit state-licensed retail cannabis dispensaries?” The vote was 405 (48 percent) in favor of a ban and 441 (52 percent) opposed.

The votes were close enough that, because of up to 109 outstanding absentee ballots, the results won’t be known until mid-November. But if the results stand, sales will be allowed in the village but not on-site consumption, such as at smoking lounges.

Under state law, villages, towns and cities can “opt out” of allowing sales or consumption if they act by Dec. 31. While Cold Spring sent the issue to the Nov. 2 ballot, officials in Beacon and Nelsonville are still considering what to do; the Philipstown Town Board had a vote scheduled for Thursday (Nov. 4).

If sales are allowed, Cold Spring would receive 75 percent of a 4 percent sales tax, with the rest going to Putnam County. (If the Philipstown Town Board votes to opt-in, the village would split its share with the town.)

The county Board of Elections said on Monday that on Nov. 16 it would begin counting absentee ballots received by Nov. 9. The results are unofficial until the BOE tallies them and certifies the count.