Who Are the Winners?

Announcing the best costumes in our Halloween contest

Continuing the tradition we started last year, we asked readers to submit photos of themselves or their children and pets in costume — and we corralled others before the Cold Spring parade on Oct. 30 — for a costume contest. Below are the winners; here is a gallery of all the entries as well as photos taken at the Cold Spring parade by Michael Turton.

We selected winners in six categories who will receive gift cards and other treats from our sponsors. Thank you to everyone who entered, and to our judges: Maureen McGrath, head of youth services at Butterfield Library in Cold Spring, and Kristen Salierno, director at the Howland Public Library in Beacon.

Best Costume

Funniest

Best Baby

Best Family Themed

Scariest

Best Pet