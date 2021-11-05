Recovery Center to Open in Beacon

Created to assist residents affected by Ida

Representatives from state and federal agencies will meet with residents and businesses impacted by Tropical Depression Ida in Beacon and Fishkill next week. Ida caused an estimated $1 million in damage to residences and businesses in the county.

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will be open for walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 6) at Wappinger Town Hall; from Monday (Nov. 8) to Wednesday (Nov. 10) at the Memorial Building, 413 Main St., in Beacon and on Friday (Nov. 12) to Sunday (Nov. 14) at Fishkill Town Hall.

Residents and business owners can ask questions, receive help filing for assistance and loans to pay for repairs and renting alternative housing, and check the status of claims. The deadline to apply for individual assistance is Dec. 6. Registration is also available at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.