The Week Ahead

VETERANS DAY
THURS 11
Ceremony
BEACON
11 a.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St.
THURS 11
Ceremony
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Memorial
Main and Chestnut Streets
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 13
Dia:Beacon Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org
Children ages 5 and older can make art with a practicing artist outdoors in this workshop offered with Common Ground Farm.
SUN 14
Holiday Toy Swap
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Give a toy; get a toy. Drop-off gently used toys, puzzles, stuffies, games and books (1 bag limit) on FRI 12 and SAT 13 during library hours. New toy donations will be accepted for families in need.
COMMUNITY
SAT 6
Pet Rabies Vaccine Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
845-808-1390 x43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Dogs, cats and ferrets should be properly caged or leashed. Bring proof of Putnam County residency and a prior rabies vaccination certificate. Free
SAT 6
3-D Model of Proposed HVSF Site
GARRISON
1 – 4 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
hvshakespeare.org
The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will share a model of the changes it hopes to make on property donated to the company. Register at hvshakespeare.org. Also THURS 11 at Winter Hill in Garrison.
SAT 13
Fall Craft Fair
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D
There will be a diverse group of businesses offering crafts, products and food. Parking is $7. Free
SAT 13
Celebration and Guided Tour
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – Noon.
West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave.
scenichudson.org/events
The archeological site within the park has been deemed a national landmark. Join Scenic Hudson for tours and an event honoring the people involved in making the preserve. Masks required.
SAT 13
Electric Car Show
GARRISON
2 – 3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | bit.ly/garrison-car
Meet locals who drive electric cars, take a look at the variety of cars and get information about owning one.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 6
Czechoslovak Tales with Strings
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
The Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre will perform with storyteller/puppeteer Vít Horejs and musical accompaniment by Tine Kindermann and Frank London. Free
SAT 6
The Price
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
Jeff Battersby, Michael Frohnhoefer. Janet Nurre and Douglas Woolley star in Arthur Miller’s play, which is ostensibly about the price of furniture. Also, FRI 12, SAT 13, SUN 14. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and under)
THURS 11
November Moon
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Tara O’Grady and Rik Mercaldi will perform stories and songs from her memoir, Migrating Toward Happiness. COVID-19 vaccination required. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
FRI 12
Men of Bronze
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
desmondfishlibrary.org
Presented by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, this 1977 film chronicles the experiences and heroism of Black soldiers from New York who became known as the Harlem Hellfighters and were honored in both the U.S. and France. Hamilton Fish, the grandson of a captain in the regiment, will join a discussion after the showing. Register online.
SAT 13
All Together Now!
GARRISON
2:30 & 4 p.m.
Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This musical revue, which is part of a global event celebrating local theater, will feature Edie Coleman, James Llewellyn, Tyler Powers, Madison Flagler, Aya Hull, Max Julian, Sadie Macinnes, Elsa Minkin and Emmett Timmer. Cost: $5
SAT 13
The Circus (1928)
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
butterfieldlibrary.org
Charlie Chaplin directed and starred in this silent film that will be presented by the Butterfield Library with live musical accompaniment by Cary Brown. Register online.
SAT 13
All Together Now!
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
Current and alumni performers from the Beacon Players will sing music from Broadway shows to celebrate local theater. Cost: $15 ($10 students, seniors)
SAT 13
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
The storytellers this month are Brad Lawrence, Anita Flores, Carla Katz, David Lawson, Andy Christie and Cyndi Freeman. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 13
Winter Holiday Exhibition
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Work by more than 25 artists will be on view through Jan. 30.
SAT 13
Mendacity, Myopia, Amnesia, Atopia
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Stephen Derrickson’s work combines text and images while Eileen Sackman’s ceramics will be in the second gallery and Ilse Schreiber-Noll’s paintings and prints in the Beacon Room.
SAT 13
Mar2ina | David Bishop | BogxSquad | Lab Monkeys
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
The gallery will feature multiples and prints in four solo shows.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 6
Indigo Dyeing + Clay Resist
COLD SPRING
1 – 5 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living
143 Main St. | 845-809-5500
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Gail Cunningham O’Donnell will lead a hands-on workshop on using indigo, a natural dye, on fabric and how to use clay to compose designs. Cost: $100
TUES 9
Social Security Explained
GARRISON
6 p.m. Via Zoom
desmondfishlibrary.org
Mark Lange from the Society for Financial Awareness will discuss the federal benefit as part of a series on personal finance in this webinar hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.
TUES 9
Genetic Counseling and Testing for Breast and Ovarian Cancer
CORTLANDT
8 p.m. Via Zoom | supportconnection.org
Learn about your options during this webinar sponsored by Support Connection. Registration required.
WED 10
Women Soldiers in the Civil War
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
In this webinar organized by the Putnam History Museum, Tracey McIntire and Audrey Scanlan-Teller will discuss women who disguised themselves as men in order to join the fight. Cost: $10 (members free)
THURS 11
Human Rights and the Common Good
GARRISON
2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
In this Pathways to Planetary Health Forum from the Garrison Institute, Kerry Kennedy will discuss the strains on our social and political structures from the accelerating impacts of climate change. Register online.
THURS 11
Wolf Conservation
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org
In this program organized by the Butterfield Library, learn more about the history, biology and ecology of wolves and meet Sephyr, Alawa and Nikai.
THURS 11
Forest Carbon Offsets
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest
In this webinar, Charles Canham, an ecologist with the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, will discuss the flaws and drawbacks of the programs, as well as the limits on how much carbon our forests can sequester.
SAT 13
Basics of Bird Feeding
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Little Stony Point | 3011 Route 9D
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Learn how to give birds a safe and healthy experience at your backyard bird feeder.
SUN 14
Bill McKibben
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Crowdcast
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this program organized by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, David Gelber, co-creator of the Years of Living Dangerously series, will interview the climate activist who sounded the earliest alarms about global warming. McKibben’s latest book, Falter, addresses the issues preventing us from moving ahead in the time we have left to stave off the worst impacts.
MUSIC
SAT 6
Titans of ’80s Rock
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Three tribute bands — Wanted DOA, Shot of Poison and Rock of Ages — will perform the hits of Bon Jovi, Poison and Def Leppard in an “arena-style” event. Cost: $29 to $59
SAT 6
Jay Ungar and Molly Mason
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grammy winners will perform on violin, piano and guitar as they share their passion for folk heritage and storytelling. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 6
Ate Bit
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The punk band will be joined by Social Standards. Cost: $10
SUN 7
Andrew Jordan
BEACON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers Market
223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org
Jordan is a guitarist and singer based in New Paltz. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 7
The Psychedelic Furs
TARRYTOWN
7 p.m. Tarrytown Music Hall
13 Main St. | 877-840-0457
tarrytownmusichall.org
Lead singer and co-founder Richard Butler, a Beacon resident, brings the Furs back on the road to promote their first album in 30 years. COVID-19 vaccination required. Cost: $38 to $78
SUN 7
The Joni Project
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Katie Pearlman and her band will perform a tribute to Joni Mitchell, covering her music from its folk beginnings to funk, rock and modern jazz. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 8
Joe Giardullo
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The weekly jazz performances are back. Free
WED 10
Carlos Pavan
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org
In this classical guitar concert organized by the Butterfield Library, Pavan will perform Argentine, tango and folk music. Free
FRI 12
U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The concert will feature patriotic and inspiring music. Free
SAT 13
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
Christine Smith (flute), Christine Johannsen (piano) and Alexander Negruta (clarinet) will perform works by Shostakovich, Arnold, Ewazen and Webster. Watch in person or online. Free
SAT 13
The Best of The Eagles
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will perform all of the Eagles’ hits. Cost: $29.50 to $42.50
SAT 13
KYO Surfers
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Enjoy covers of songs originally performed by the Butthole Surfers.
SUN 14
Jazz in the Park
PEEKSKILL
1 – 7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This concert will include performances by CCC Pro Am Ensemble, Tony Jefferson 2 Guitar Quartet, Ray Blue Septet and the Kenny Barron Trio. Free
CIVIC
MON 8
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 8
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
MON 8
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. 22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
TUES 9
Dutchess Budget Town Hall
EAST FISHKILL
6 p.m. East Fishkill Town Hall
330 Route 376 | dutchessny.gov
TUES 9
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 10
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov