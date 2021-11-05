The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

VETERANS DAY

THURS 11

Ceremony

BEACON

11 a.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St.

THURS 11

Ceremony

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Memorial

Main and Chestnut Streets

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 13

Dia:Beacon Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org

Children ages 5 and older can make art with a practicing artist outdoors in this workshop offered with Common Ground Farm.

SUN 14

Holiday Toy Swap

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Give a toy; get a toy. Drop-off gently used toys, puzzles, stuffies, games and books (1 bag limit) on FRI 12 and SAT 13 during library hours. New toy donations will be accepted for families in need.

COMMUNITY

SAT 6

Pet Rabies Vaccine Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

845-808-1390 x43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Dogs, cats and ferrets should be properly caged or leashed. Bring proof of Putnam County residency and a prior rabies vaccination certificate. Free

SAT 6

3-D Model of Proposed HVSF Site

GARRISON

1 – 4 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

hvshakespeare.org

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will share a model of the changes it hopes to make on property donated to the company. Register at hvshakespeare.org. Also THURS 11 at Winter Hill in Garrison.

SAT 13

Fall Craft Fair

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D

There will be a diverse group of businesses offering crafts, products and food. Parking is $7. Free

SAT 13

Celebration and Guided Tour

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – Noon.

West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave.

scenichudson.org/events

The archeological site within the park has been deemed a national landmark. Join Scenic Hudson for tours and an event honoring the people involved in making the preserve. Masks required.







SAT 13

Electric Car Show

GARRISON

2 – 3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | bit.ly/garrison-car

Meet locals who drive electric cars, take a look at the variety of cars and get information about owning one.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 6

Czechoslovak Tales with Strings

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

The Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre will perform with storyteller/puppeteer Vít Horejs and musical accompaniment by Tine Kindermann and Frank London. Free







SAT 6

The Price

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

Jeff Battersby, Michael Frohnhoefer. Janet Nurre and Douglas Woolley star in Arthur Miller’s play, which is ostensibly about the price of furniture. Also, FRI 12, SAT 13, SUN 14. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and under)

THURS 11

November Moon

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Tara O’Grady and Rik Mercaldi will perform stories and songs from her memoir, Migrating Toward Happiness. COVID-19 vaccination required. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

FRI 12

Men of Bronze

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

desmondfishlibrary.org

Presented by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, this 1977 film chronicles the experiences and heroism of Black soldiers from New York who became known as the Harlem Hellfighters and were honored in both the U.S. and France. Hamilton Fish, the grandson of a captain in the regiment, will join a discussion after the showing. Register online.

SAT 13

All Together Now!

GARRISON

2:30 & 4 p.m.

Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This musical revue, which is part of a global event celebrating local theater, will feature Edie Coleman, James Llewellyn, Tyler Powers, Madison Flagler, Aya Hull, Max Julian, Sadie Macinnes, Elsa Minkin and Emmett Timmer. Cost: $5

SAT 13

The Circus (1928)

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

butterfieldlibrary.org

Charlie Chaplin directed and starred in this silent film that will be presented by the Butterfield Library with live musical accompaniment by Cary Brown. Register online.

SAT 13

All Together Now!

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

Current and alumni performers from the Beacon Players will sing music from Broadway shows to celebrate local theater. Cost: $15 ($10 students, seniors)

SAT 13

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

The storytellers this month are Brad Lawrence, Anita Flores, Carla Katz, David Lawson, Andy Christie and Cyndi Freeman. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 13

Winter Holiday Exhibition

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Work by more than 25 artists will be on view through Jan. 30.

SAT 13

Mendacity, Myopia, Amnesia, Atopia

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Stephen Derrickson’s work combines text and images while Eileen Sackman’s ceramics will be in the second gallery and Ilse Schreiber-Noll’s paintings and prints in the Beacon Room.

SAT 13

Mar2ina | David Bishop | BogxSquad | Lab Monkeys

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

The gallery will feature multiples and prints in four solo shows.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 6

Indigo Dyeing + Clay Resist

COLD SPRING

1 – 5 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living

143 Main St. | 845-809-5500

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Gail Cunningham O’Donnell will lead a hands-on workshop on using indigo, a natural dye, on fabric and how to use clay to compose designs. Cost: $100

TUES 9

Social Security Explained

GARRISON

6 p.m. Via Zoom

desmondfishlibrary.org

Mark Lange from the Society for Financial Awareness will discuss the federal benefit as part of a series on personal finance in this webinar hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.

TUES 9

Genetic Counseling and Testing for Breast and Ovarian Cancer

CORTLANDT

8 p.m. Via Zoom | supportconnection.org

Learn about your options during this webinar sponsored by Support Connection. Registration required.

WED 10

Women Soldiers in the Civil War

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

In this webinar organized by the Putnam History Museum, Tracey McIntire and Audrey Scanlan-Teller will discuss women who disguised themselves as men in order to join the fight. Cost: $10 (members free)







THURS 11

Human Rights and the Common Good

GARRISON

2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

In this Pathways to Planetary Health Forum from the Garrison Institute, Kerry Kennedy will discuss the strains on our social and political structures from the accelerating impacts of climate change. Register online.

THURS 11

Wolf Conservation

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org

In this program organized by the Butterfield Library, learn more about the history, biology and ecology of wolves and meet Sephyr, Alawa and Nikai.

THURS 11

Forest Carbon Offsets

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest

In this webinar, Charles Canham, an ecologist with the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, will discuss the flaws and drawbacks of the programs, as well as the limits on how much carbon our forests can sequester.

SAT 13

Basics of Bird Feeding

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Little Stony Point | 3011 Route 9D

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Learn how to give birds a safe and healthy experience at your backyard bird feeder.

SUN 14

Bill McKibben

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Crowdcast

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this program organized by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, David Gelber, co-creator of the Years of Living Dangerously series, will interview the climate activist who sounded the earliest alarms about global warming. McKibben’s latest book, Falter, addresses the issues preventing us from moving ahead in the time we have left to stave off the worst impacts.







MUSIC

SAT 6

Titans of ’80s Rock

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Three tribute bands — Wanted DOA, Shot of Poison and Rock of Ages — will perform the hits of Bon Jovi, Poison and Def Leppard in an “arena-style” event. Cost: $29 to $59

SAT 6

Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grammy winners will perform on violin, piano and guitar as they share their passion for folk heritage and storytelling. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 6

Ate Bit

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The punk band will be joined by Social Standards. Cost: $10

SUN 7

Andrew Jordan

BEACON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers Market

223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org

Jordan is a guitarist and singer based in New Paltz. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SUN 7

The Psychedelic Furs

TARRYTOWN

7 p.m. Tarrytown Music Hall

13 Main St. | 877-840-0457

tarrytownmusichall.org

Lead singer and co-founder Richard Butler, a Beacon resident, brings the Furs back on the road to promote their first album in 30 years. COVID-19 vaccination required. Cost: $38 to $78

SUN 7

The Joni Project

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Katie Pearlman and her band will perform a tribute to Joni Mitchell, covering her music from its folk beginnings to funk, rock and modern jazz. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 8

Joe Giardullo

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The weekly jazz performances are back. Free

WED 10

Carlos Pavan

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org

In this classical guitar concert organized by the Butterfield Library, Pavan will perform Argentine, tango and folk music. Free

FRI 12

U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The concert will feature patriotic and inspiring music. Free

SAT 13

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

Christine Smith (flute), Christine Johannsen (piano) and Alexander Negruta (clarinet) will perform works by Shostakovich, Arnold, Ewazen and Webster. Watch in person or online. Free

SAT 13

The Best of The Eagles

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will perform all of the Eagles’ hits. Cost: $29.50 to $42.50

SAT 13

KYO Surfers

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Enjoy covers of songs originally performed by the Butthole Surfers.

SUN 14

Jazz in the Park

PEEKSKILL

1 – 7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This concert will include performances by CCC Pro Am Ensemble, Tony Jefferson 2 Guitar Quartet, Ray Blue Septet and the Kenny Barron Trio. Free

CIVIC

MON 8

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 8

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

MON 8

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. 22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

TUES 9

Dutchess Budget Town Hall

EAST FISHKILL

6 p.m. East Fishkill Town Hall

330 Route 376 | dutchessny.gov

TUES 9

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 10

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov