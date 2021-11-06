Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from September

Beacon officers responded to 637 calls, including 27 auto crashes and 15 domestic disputes.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

A Creek Drive caller reported fraudulent activity regarding her bank account.

Thursday, Sept. 2

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported the license plate removed from a vehicle.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Oscar L. Ayala, 38, of Chester, was charged with making graffiti and possession of graffiti instruments.

A Ferry Street caller reported that a person known to her had entered her home without her knowledge.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Courtney E. Campbell, 33, of Hopewell Junction, was charged with grand larceny after a car was allegedly stolen on Ackerman Street.

Monday, Sept. 6

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Jamel J. Gilmore, 24, of Beacon, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault after an incident on Main Street.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Akesha M. Gore, 49, of Beacon, was charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and allegedly driving while ability impaired after an auto crash on North Avenue.

Friday, Sept. 17

John P. Drew, 42, of Beacon, was charged with assault after an incident on Wilson Street.

Saturday, Sept. 18

A Rombout Avenue caller reported past harassment by a known individual.

A Masters Place caller reported that a rolled carpet was taken from the front of their house while the installer was working inside the home.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Fa Tuan Ni, 53, of Beacon, was charged with criminal contempt after violating an order of protection.

Thursday, Sept. 23

A Phillips Street caller reported fraudulent activity with her bank accounts.

David R. Long, 40, of Warwick, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Friday, Sept. 24

Sarah A. Mercier, 34, of Beacon, was charged with reckless driving after a Main Street auto crash.

A Louisa Street caller reported that his landlord continues to enter his apartment without permission.

Saturday, Sept. 25

A St. Lukes Place caller reported that an unknown individual drove by her home yelling threats at her from the car.

Sunday, Sept. 26

A caller reported damage to his vehicle due to a hit and run on East Main Street.

Monday, Sept. 27

Justin M. Troust, 49, of Beacon was processed on an arrest warrant.

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported damage to his car.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

A caller reported a lost wallet on Main Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Walter M. Miranda, 56, of Beacon, was charged with trespassing and having an open container of alcohol on Main Street.

A South Davies Terrace caller reported that a check issued to her had been deposited by an unknown individual.

A Liam Drive caller reported being harassed by an individual regarding evicting him from his apartment.

Thursday, Sept. 30

A caller reported items taken from her vehicle on Fishkill Avenue.