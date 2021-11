Annual program provides care packages to troops

Defend the Holidays, a program organized by Putnam County and United for the Troops, an organization founded by a Mahopac couple, has launched for the season.

For each $15 donation, a care package is sent to U.S. military personnel serving overseas. Donors can also provide a note or a card to include.

The packages include cookies, DVDs, CDs, snacks and other food and T-shirts. To donate, see putnamcountyny.com/carepackage.