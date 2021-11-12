Letter: Sheriff Says Thanks

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Putnam County for the past four years. We made great strides together — from reducing the crime rate to fewer opioid-related deaths to being named as one of the 20 safest counties in the U.S.

I am proud of the outstanding work all the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office do every day. Your professionalism and experience reflect your outstanding commitment to community. I love Putnam County and am grateful to have served you for 40 years.

Best wishes to Kevin McConville and the men and women of the Putnam County Sheriff Department. Godspeed.

Robert Langley Jr., Philipstown

