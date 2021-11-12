Man Struck by Train at Breakneck

Suffers serious injury; airlifted to Westchester Medical Center

A man was seriously injured on Tuesday (Nov. 9) after he was apparently struck by a southbound Metro-North at the Breakneck Ridge stop.

Metro-North said it is investigating the incident, which took place at about 11:20 p.m. at the stop, which is closed for construction. Hudson Line service was suspended for about 50 minutes while first responders located the man, who was airlifted from Dutchess Manor to Westchester Medical Center.

According to a report in the Mid Hudson News, the 41-year-old man called 911 to say his leg had been amputated by a passing train. He told the dispatcher that he had taken a taxi to the train stop.