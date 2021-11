The Philipstown Thunder, a travel team for players ages 12 and younger, won its final game of the fall season on Sunday (Nov. 14), defeating Rhinebeck, 3-2, to finish 4-2-2, its best season since the team was formed four years ago.

The Thunder used a combination of layered defense and coordinated attack for the victory and followed the win with a lap around the Philipstown Park fields singing, “We are Thunder, we go Boom!”

Photos by Laura Kaufman