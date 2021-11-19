The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 20
Made For You Pop-Up Shop
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 50 Main St.
Shop for local handmade crafts, goods and art. Also SUN 21, MON 22, FRI 26, SAT 27, SUN 28, MON 29.
SAT 20
3-D Model of Proposed HVSF Site
GARRISON
10 a.m. – Noon.
Garrison School (Pavilion)
1100 Route 9D | hvshakespeare.org
The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will share a model of the changes it hopes to make on property donated to the company. Register online.
SAT 20
Open House
FISHKILL
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 461 Route 9
Dutchess Community College
sunydutchess.edu/gofishkill
Learn about the programs offered at DCC’s new remote campus and find out how to apply for financial aid.
SUN 21
Thanksgiving Candlelight Service
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
The 63rd holiday service, organized by the Putnam History Museum, will feature the readings of historic presidential proclamations with context added about Putnam history, as well as a performance by the Mapletones String Band. Free
THURS 25
Thanksgiving Meal
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Our Lady of Loretto
24 Fair St. | 845-265-2539
bit.ly/smoll-tgiving-2021
Order ahead for delivery of a traditional meal from 9 to 11 a.m., or for pickup at the St. Mary’s Parish Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Or dine in at Loretto from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations welcome. Reservations required online or by phone.
FRI 26
HVArtMarket Makers Market
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Locust Grove Estate
2683 South Road | hvartmarket.wix.com
Look for fine art, handmade gifts, small batch products and artisanal wares at the seventh annual market. Also SAT 27, SUN 28.
FRI 26
Modern Makers Holiday Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
Artisans and artists will present their crafts, arts and small batch goods at this fundraiser for the church. Dogs welcome. Also SAT 27, SUN 28. Cost: $3 (children free)
SAT 27
Christmas Tree Lighting
BEACON
4 p.m. Polhill Park | Route 9D and Main
Ornament kits will be available to take home at this fourth annual event, and Girl and Boy Scout troops will sing carols. The lighting takes place at dusk.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 20
Class Action Park
BEACON
8 p.m. Story Screen Beacon Theater
445 Main St.
storyscreenbeacon.com
This documentary by Beacon filmmaker Seth Porges looks at all angles of the famed New Jersey amusement park, including deaths and tragedies from poorly designed rides that seemed like exciting thrills. Porges will speak with the audience following the screening. Cost: $12
SAT 20
The Price
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
Jeff Battersby, Michael Frohnhoefer, Janet Nurre and Douglas Woolley star in Arthur Miller’s play, which is ostensibly about the price of furniture. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and under)
SAT 20
JB Smoove
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The writer, comedian, actor (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and author (The Book of Leon: Philosophy of a Fool) will perform standup. Cost: $49.50 to $69.50
FRI 26
Hung With Care
NEWBURGH
8:30 p.m. The Silk Factory
299 Washington St.
biggayhudsonvalley.com
The queer holiday burlesque spectacular returns for its eighth season with performances from cabaret artists, circus acts and drag. Ages 16+. Cost: $35
VISUAL ART
SAT 20
Holiday Pottery Show & Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Work by more than 30 regional ceramic artists will be on view and available for purchase as well as jewelry. The show runs daily through SUN 28, except for Thanksgiving.
SAT 20
Holiday Small Gift Show
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this annual show, artisan and handmade crafts, prints, jewelry, ceramics, candles and toys will be available for purchase. Also, FRI 26, SAT 27, SUN 28. Continues on weekends through Dec. 19.
SAT 20
Dear Young Artist
NEWBURGH
1 – 5 p.m. Boys and Girls Club
285 Liberty St.
dearyoungartist.eventbrite.com
Nigerian artist Modupeola Fadugba created an art installation in the club’s empty swimming pool that will be on view through Dec. 18. At 2, 3 and 4 p.m., the Newburgh Performing Arts Academy Dancers will perform Fadugba’s work. Seating is limited. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 20
Bird Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7:30 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Look for migratory sparrows and other late-season species on this guided walk presented by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Cost: $10
SAT 20
Wreath-Making Workshop
BREWSTER
10 a.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension
1 Geneva Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Use grapevines, evergreens and dried plants to make a holiday wreath. Cost: $25
SUN 21
Cooking Demo
BEACON
10 a.m. Farmers Market | 223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
Melissa Cantrell Welch, a student at the Culinary Institute of America, will demonstrate how to make butternut squash soup.
TUES 23
Textile Mills in the 19th Century
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconhistorical.org
In this Beacon Historical Society webinar, Sarah Johnson will share the history of the Glenham and Groveville textile mills on the Fishkill River.
FRI 26
Twilight Tour
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Take a candlelight tour of the historic mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the lit up and decorated grounds. Also SAT 27, FRI 2, SAT 3. Continues through Dec. 18. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 5 to 18, members $20/$12, ages 5 and younger free)
KIDS & FAMILY
WED 23
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The beloved holiday television musical comes to the stage. Cost: $29 to $60
FRI 26
Meet the Animals
CORNWALL
Noon – 4 p.m. Wildlife Education Center
25 Boulevard | hhnm.org
Every hour there will be a presentation for children ages 3 and older with and about animals that live at the Nature Museum. Registration required. Also SAT 27, SUN 28. Cost: $5 (members free)
SUN 28
Meet Santa at the East Gate
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Walkway Over the Hudson
61 Parker Ave. | walkway.org
Kris Kringle and characters from the movie Frozen will be available for photos and greetings.
MUSIC
SAT 20
Popa Chubby Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues-and-rock guitarist is known for his energy and showmanship. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 20
Ras Moshe Burnett & Dafna Naphtali
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The multi-instrumentalists will perform music from their debut album, Fuse Box. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 21
Ian Moore
BEACON
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Farmers Market
223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org
The fiddler and dancer will be making the rounds. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 21
Salvatore Pronestì
WEST POINT
2:30 p.m. Cadet Chapel | westpoint.edu
The concert organist and director of the International Music Festival of the Pantheon in Rome will direct a program that includes improvisations, transcriptions and symphonic marches. Free
SUN 21
Death & Transfiguration
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The newly formed Orchestra 914, with musical director Russell Ger, will perform its first concert with Schubert’s Death and the Maiden and Schoenberg’s Transfigured Night, and a reading by local performing artist Frank Shiner. Cost: $35 and $50
SUN 21
Alexander String Quartet
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
In this concert organized by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, violist Paul Yarbrough will join the quartet to perform works by Mozart and Beethoven and 21st-century composer Jesse Montgomery. Cost: $45 ($15, students under 25)
MON 22
Joe Fiedler
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Fiedler will celebrate the release of his album, Open Sesame.
FRI 26
A Thanksgiving Feast of Irish Music
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, all members of Cherish the Ladies can’t perform at the annual show, but band leader Joanie Madden and co-founder Mary Coogan will be joined by Mirella Murray, Molly O’Riordan, Bruce Foley and John Reynolds. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SAT 27
Slam Allen Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee will perform blues, soul and R&B. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 22
Putnam Legislature
Carmel
6 p.m. Office Building | 40 Gleneida Ave.
putnamcountyny.com
The legislature’s economic development, physical services and rules committees will meet consecutively in Room 318.
MON 22
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
TUES 23
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov