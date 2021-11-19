The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 20

Made For You Pop-Up Shop

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 50 Main St.

Shop for local handmade crafts, goods and art. Also SUN 21, MON 22, FRI 26, SAT 27, SUN 28, MON 29.





SAT 20

3-D Model of Proposed HVSF Site

GARRISON

10 a.m. – Noon.

Garrison School (Pavilion)

1100 Route 9D | hvshakespeare.org

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will share a model of the changes it hopes to make on property donated to the company. Register online.

SAT 20

Open House

FISHKILL

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 461 Route 9

Dutchess Community College

sunydutchess.edu/gofishkill

Learn about the programs offered at DCC’s new remote campus and find out how to apply for financial aid.

SUN 21

Thanksgiving Candlelight Service

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

The 63rd holiday service, organized by the Putnam History Museum, will feature the readings of historic presidential proclamations with context added about Putnam history, as well as a performance by the Mapletones String Band. Free

THURS 25

Thanksgiving Meal

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Our Lady of Loretto

24 Fair St. | 845-265-2539

bit.ly/smoll-tgiving-2021

Order ahead for delivery of a traditional meal from 9 to 11 a.m., or for pickup at the St. Mary’s Parish Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Or dine in at Loretto from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations welcome. Reservations required online or by phone.

FRI 26

HVArtMarket Makers Market

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Locust Grove Estate

2683 South Road | hvartmarket.wix.com

Look for fine art, handmade gifts, small batch products and artisanal wares at the seventh annual market. Also SAT 27, SUN 28.

FRI 26

Modern Makers Holiday Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

Artisans and artists will present their crafts, arts and small batch goods at this fundraiser for the church. Dogs welcome. Also SAT 27, SUN 28. Cost: $3 (children free)

SAT 27

Christmas Tree Lighting

BEACON

4 p.m. Polhill Park | Route 9D and Main

Ornament kits will be available to take home at this fourth annual event, and Girl and Boy Scout troops will sing carols. The lighting takes place at dusk.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 20

Class Action Park

BEACON

8 p.m. Story Screen Beacon Theater

445 Main St.

storyscreenbeacon.com

This documentary by Beacon filmmaker Seth Porges looks at all angles of the famed New Jersey amusement park, including deaths and tragedies from poorly designed rides that seemed like exciting thrills. Porges will speak with the audience following the screening. Cost: $12

SAT 20

The Price

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

Jeff Battersby, Michael Frohnhoefer, Janet Nurre and Douglas Woolley star in Arthur Miller’s play, which is ostensibly about the price of furniture. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and under)

SAT 20

JB Smoove

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The writer, comedian, actor (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and author (The Book of Leon: Philosophy of a Fool) will perform standup. Cost: $49.50 to $69.50

FRI 26

Hung With Care

NEWBURGH

8:30 p.m. The Silk Factory

299 Washington St.

biggayhudsonvalley.com

The queer holiday burlesque spectacular returns for its eighth season with performances from cabaret artists, circus acts and drag. Ages 16+. Cost: $35

VISUAL ART

SAT 20

Holiday Pottery Show & Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Work by more than 30 regional ceramic artists will be on view and available for purchase as well as jewelry. The show runs daily through SUN 28, except for Thanksgiving.







SAT 20

Holiday Small Gift Show

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this annual show, artisan and handmade crafts, prints, jewelry, ceramics, candles and toys will be available for purchase. Also, FRI 26, SAT 27, SUN 28. Continues on weekends through Dec. 19.

SAT 20

Dear Young Artist

NEWBURGH

1 – 5 p.m. Boys and Girls Club

285 Liberty St.

dearyoungartist.eventbrite.com

Nigerian artist Modupeola Fadugba created an art installation in the club’s empty swimming pool that will be on view through Dec. 18. At 2, 3 and 4 p.m., the Newburgh Performing Arts Academy Dancers will perform Fadugba’s work. Seating is limited. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 20

Bird Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7:30 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Look for migratory sparrows and other late-season species on this guided walk presented by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Cost: $10

SAT 20

Wreath-Making Workshop

BREWSTER

10 a.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension

1 Geneva Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Use grapevines, evergreens and dried plants to make a holiday wreath. Cost: $25

SUN 21

Cooking Demo

BEACON

10 a.m. Farmers Market | 223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

Melissa Cantrell Welch, a student at the Culinary Institute of America, will demonstrate how to make butternut squash soup.

TUES 23

Textile Mills in the 19th Century

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconhistorical.org

In this Beacon Historical Society webinar, Sarah Johnson will share the history of the Glenham and Groveville textile mills on the Fishkill River.







FRI 26

Twilight Tour

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Take a candlelight tour of the historic mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the lit up and decorated grounds. Also SAT 27, FRI 2, SAT 3. Continues through Dec. 18. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 5 to 18, members $20/$12, ages 5 and younger free)

KIDS & FAMILY

WED 23

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The beloved holiday television musical comes to the stage. Cost: $29 to $60

FRI 26

Meet the Animals

CORNWALL

Noon – 4 p.m. Wildlife Education Center

25 Boulevard | hhnm.org

Every hour there will be a presentation for children ages 3 and older with and about animals that live at the Nature Museum. Registration required. Also SAT 27, SUN 28. Cost: $5 (members free)

SUN 28

Meet Santa at the East Gate

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Walkway Over the Hudson

61 Parker Ave. | walkway.org

Kris Kringle and characters from the movie Frozen will be available for photos and greetings.

MUSIC

SAT 20

Popa Chubby Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues-and-rock guitarist is known for his energy and showmanship. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 20

Ras Moshe Burnett & Dafna Naphtali

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The multi-instrumentalists will perform music from their debut album, Fuse Box. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 21

Ian Moore

BEACON

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Farmers Market

223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org

The fiddler and dancer will be making the rounds. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SUN 21

Salvatore Pronestì

WEST POINT

2:30 p.m. Cadet Chapel | westpoint.edu

The concert organist and director of the International Music Festival of the Pantheon in Rome will direct a program that includes improvisations, transcriptions and symphonic marches. Free

SUN 21

Death & Transfiguration

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The newly formed Orchestra 914, with musical director Russell Ger, will perform its first concert with Schubert’s Death and the Maiden and Schoenberg’s Transfigured Night, and a reading by local performing artist Frank Shiner. Cost: $35 and $50

SUN 21

Alexander String Quartet

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

In this concert organized by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, violist Paul Yarbrough will join the quartet to perform works by Mozart and Beethoven and 21st-century composer Jesse Montgomery. Cost: $45 ($15, students under 25)

MON 22

Joe Fiedler

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Fiedler will celebrate the release of his album, Open Sesame.







FRI 26

A Thanksgiving Feast of Irish Music

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, all members of Cherish the Ladies can’t perform at the annual show, but band leader Joanie Madden and co-founder Mary Coogan will be joined by Mirella Murray, Molly O’Riordan, Bruce Foley and John Reynolds. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SAT 27

Slam Allen Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee will perform blues, soul and R&B. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 22

Putnam Legislature

Carmel

6 p.m. Office Building | 40 Gleneida Ave.

putnamcountyny.com

The legislature’s economic development, physical services and rules committees will meet consecutively in Room 318.

MON 22

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

TUES 23

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov