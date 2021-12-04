Philipstown Obituaries

George Baltich (1937-2021)

George Baltich, 84, a lifelong Cold Spring resident, died Nov. 27, surrounded by members of his family.

Born in Cold Spring on Sept. 4, 1937, George was the son of Michael and Nora (Durrick) Baltich. He graduated from Haldane High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1956 to 1958. On June 25, 1960, he married Jane Howell.

George loved the Village of Cold Spring, which was only surpassed by his love for his family. He worked for 37 years at IBM before his retirement and was a diehard Giants fan. He enjoyed his Saturday morning coffee get-togethers with lifelong friends at the Foundry Cafe in Cold Spring.

Along with his wife of 61 years, George is survived by his children: Laurie Baltich, Todd Baltich (Leyla) and Matt Baltich (Meghan); his grandchildren, Katherine Baltich, Harrison Baltich and Bennett Baltich; and his sister, Joan Serino. His brothers, Alex Baltich and Daniel Baltich, and a sister, Helen Killmer, died before him.

Steve Boston (1963-2021)

Stephen Barry Boston, 58, died Nov. 19 at his home in New Milford, Connecticut.

Steve was born in Brooklyn on Feb. 21, 1963, the son of Francis and Yvonne Boston. The third of four children, he grew up in Cold Spring after the family moved from Brooklyn in 1972.

He was a talented cook and enjoyed showing off his skills for family and friends. Large family holiday gatherings were his favorite. Stephen had a heart of gold, and always tried to think about others, his family said.

Steve had an interesting career as a senior technology executive; it spanned information technology, operations, business strategy, process improvement, program management and sustainability. He has been a leader at IBM and at Computer Associates, later working as a consultant. In addition, he was an influential industry spokesperson, author, speaker and thought leader. He has developed and filed over 50 patents in a wide array of technology areas.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his fiancee, Patricia Adams; siblings, Francis Boston and Colleen Gerstenberger; nephews, Dale and Lee Gerstenberger and Christopher, Adam and Nicholas Boston. His father and a sister, Tammy Boston, died before him.

A funeral Mass was held Nov. 26 at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery.