Hunger in the Highlands

Beacon Community Soup Kitchen

Operated by In Care Of Multi-Services at the Tabernacle of Christ Church, 483 Main St., the kitchen is open weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon for takeout. Call 845-728-8196. To donate, email [email protected]

■ facebook.com/BeaconSoupKitchen

Beacon Senior Center

This Dutchess County program at 1 Forrestal Heights provides weekday lunch at noon; the suggested contribution is $3. For delivery, call 845-486-2555.

Common Ground Farm

Located in Wappingers Falls, the farm delivers more than 14,000 pounds of produce annually to 11 pantries, meal programs and free markets. It also doubles the value of SNAP benefits at the farmers markets in Beacon and Newburgh through its Greens4Greens program.

■ commongroundfarm.org/get-involved/donate

■ P.O. Box 148, Beacon, NY 12508

Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County

Its Beacon pantry, at 10 Eliza St., is open by appointment on Fridays to pick up a three-day supply of groceries. Call 845-452-5104.

■ dutchesscap.org

■ 77 Cannon St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County

The CCE is launching a Seed to Supper program to teach residents on limited budgets how to grow their own produce.

■ putnam.cce.cornell.edu/donate

■ 1 Geneva Road, Brewster, NY 10509

Dutchess Outreach

This group has operated emergency food services in the county for nearly 50 years.

■ dutchessoutreach.org

■ 29 N. Hamilton St., Suite 220, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Fareground

Fareground provides weekly distributions and free markets in Beacon, as well as deliveries or pick-ups. It also stocks Tiny Food Pantries at the Beacon Recreation Center (23 W. Center St.); Binnacle Books (321 Main St.; the refrigerator is around back); Christ Church (60 Union St.); and the Howland Public Library (313 Main St.). Donations can be added to the pantries, but no expired food or opened packages.

■ fareground.org

■ P.O. Box 615, Beacon, NY 12508

Fishkill Food Pantry

The pantry, which started in a closet, now occupies a building at Route 9 and Church Street. It is operated by First Reformed Church of Fishkill and St. Mary Mother of the Church, Fishkill and serves residents of southern Dutchess County, including Beacon. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – noon and Wednesday from 3 – 5 p.m. Call 845-896-4546 in the morning to make an appointment for that day. Proof of residency of all household members is required.

■ facebook.com/fishkillfoodpantry

■ 1153 Main St., Fishkill, NY 12524

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

This regional agency, founded in 1982, distributes food donations to 400 agencies in Dutchess, Putnam and four other counties.

■ foodbankofhudsonvalley.org

■ 195 Hudson St., Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520

Fred’s Pantry

Operated by Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill, the pantry has seen an annual increase of about 5 percent in the number of people it serves since its founding in 2010. Hosted by St. Peter’s Church at 137 N. Division St., it is open from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 – 11 a.m. Saturday.

■ chhop.org

■ CHHOP, 200 N. Water St., Peekskill, NY 10566

Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming

Glynwood runs a program called the Food Sovereignty Fund; this year, 17 farms led by minority, gay and/or women farmers grew food for 15 food-access programs in the Hudson Valley and New York City.

■ glynwood.org

■ P.O. Box 157, Cold Spring, NY 10516

Mutual Aid Beacon

The community group provides free groceries each week at 9 a.m. Wednesday for vehicles at Memorial Park (enter by Ron’s Ice Cream) or for pedestrians at the Beacon Recreation Center.

■ beaconmutualaid.com

Open Arms Food Pantry

This Fishkill ministry provides groceries at the Beacon Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

■ openarmschristianministries.org

■ 831 Main St., Fishkill, NY 12524

Philipstown Food Pantry

Operated by the First Presbyterian Church of Philipstown, the pantry is open Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. It always needs fresh produce, canned soup, 1-2 pound bags of white rice, frozen vegetables, canned fruit, cereal, tuna, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, jelly, coffee, tea and hot cocoa mix, toilet paper, tissues, paper towels, laundry detergent and household cleaning supplies. Donation drop-off is Friday​ from noon to 1 p.m. or Saturday from 8:30 to 10 a.m., or email [email protected] Foodtown shoppers also can donate their points toward gift cards.

■ presbychurchcoldspring.org/food-pantry

■ 10 Academy St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

Philipstown Senior Center

This Putnam County program at 6 Butterfield Road in Cold Spring provides weekday lunches for $2.50, or $3 delivered. See putnamcountyny.com/osr or call 845-808-1705.

Rock Steady Farm

Last year the farm sent 4,340 boxes of vegetables to low-income families through its CSA Food Access Fund.

■ rocksteadyfarm.com/food-access

■ 41 Kaye Road, Millerton, NY 12546

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, at 372 Main St. in Beacon, provides grocery pickup between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Call 845-831-1253.

■ salvationarmyusa.org/usn/cure-hunger

■ P.O. Box 494, Beacon, NY 12508

Second Chance Foods

The nonprofit this year has redistributed more than 217,000 pounds of recovered groceries.

■ secondchancefoods.org

■ P.O. Box 93, Carmel, NY 10512

Springfield Baptist Church

The Beacon church provides groceries to seniors (ages 50 and older) at noon on the last Saturday of each month. Call 845-831-4093.

■ 8 Mattie Cooper Square, Beacon, NY 12508

St. Andrew & St. Luke Episcopal Church

The church operates a food pantry in Beacon from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays. It is open for food donations from 10 to 11 a.m. on Fridays. Call 845-831-1369 or email [email protected]

■ beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry

■ 15 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508