Ban On Foam Containers To Begin Jan. 1

Law also covers trays, lids, cups

Local restaurants, delis, grocery stores, and other establishments selling prepared foods and drinks will be prohibited from using foam containers made from “expanded” polystyrene under a state law that takes effect on Saturday (Jan. 1).

The law, adopted in 2020, also prohibits retailers and manufacturers from selling disposable polystyrene food containers, including cups, lids and trays, and loose-fill packaging commonly known as packing peanuts.

Exemptions include packaging for raw meats and fish and containers made from polystyrene resin that has not been “expanded, extruded or foamed.” Food programs operated by nonprofits or government agencies may apply for hardship waivers.