On The Spot

Michael Turton By , Reporter |

What eating habit drives you crazy? 

Sarah Bowden
When someone isn’t finished chewing but keeps talking
~Sarah Bowden, Beacon

Matt Gaydar
When people wrap pasta around their fork
~Matt Gaydar, Cold Spring

Will D
When people bite their silverware
~Will D, Cold Spring

