The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 29

Hudson Valley Motorcycle Expo

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Vendors will showcase custom bikes and accessories, and there will be a swap meet and live music. Cost: $15

SAT 29

Virtual Town Meeting

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. Via Zoom

State Assembly Member Sandy Galef will discuss issues and listen to constituent concerns. Call 914-941-1111 or email [email protected] for a link.

SAT 5

Eagle Viewing

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Constitution Marsh staff and local Audubon volunteers will help visitors spot south-migrating bald eagles that are roosting and feeding in the Hudson River Valley. Bring your own viewing equipment; it will not be shared. Also SAT 12. Masks required. Register for a time slot. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors; $6 children; members, health care workers and ages 5 and younger free)







SAT 5

Hudson Valley Wingfest 15

POUGHKEEPSIE

5 – 9 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Live music and chicken wings. Cost: $30 to $59

MUSIC

SAT 29

Philippe Lemm Trio

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The jazz group will perform music from its latest release, First Steps.

SAT 29

The Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will perform the top hits from 1970s artists such as Cat Stevens, Pink Floyd, The Eagles, Billy Joel and The Rolling Stones. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

FRI 4

Prezence

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Founded 14 years ago by Sal DeMeo (who portrays John Bonham), this Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform all the hits.

SAT 5

An Evening of Balkan Folk Music

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-431-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The group Dolunay and Choban Akoustik will perform music and dance from Albania, Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 5

Stephane Wrembel & The Django Experiment

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The renowned gypsy-jazz guitarist will perform music from his most recent release, The Django Experiment VI. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 5

Reeya Banerjee

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.

845-202-7500 | dogwoodbeacon.com

The singer and bassist will perform songs from her EP, The Way Up.

SAT 5

Sun Voyager

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The trio will perform, along with Will Brown as The Duke of Surl. Cost: $10

TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 29

Stargazing: Winter Constellations

CORNWALL

6 p.m.

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum

25 Boulevard | hhnm.org

Dress warmly and come out to the Wildlife Education Center to view the winter hexagon — the brightest stars in the Northern Hemisphere. For ages 8 and older. Register online. Cost: $12 (members $9)

SUN 30

Tracks and Traces in the Snow

OSSINING

11 a.m. Teatown Lake Reservation

1600 Spring Valley Road | teatown.org

Learn how to understand marks in the snow and become aware of the movement of animals in the landscape. Cost: $8 ($3 members)

TUES 1

Men Living With Loss

CORTLANDT

7 p.m. Via Zoom | 914-962-6402

supportconnection.org

This facilitated discussion, hosted by Support Connection, is open to men who have lost a spouse or partner to breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer. Registration required.

SAT 5

Winter Seed Sowing

BREWSTER

10 a.m. Via Zoom

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Learn how to sow native plant, shrub and tree seeds to add to your landscape in an inexpensive way and support nature in this workshop organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Register by SUN 30. Cost: sliding scale

SAT 5

Hard Cider Talk & Taste

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

The authors of American Cider: A Modern Guide to a Historic Beverage will discuss the history and evolution of hard cider, while Kimberly Kae, co-owner of Metal House Cider, will share tasting notes in this seminar sponsored by the Putnam History Museum. Cost: $20 (lecture only; $15 members), $65 (lecture and cider pairing; $60 members), $100 VIP







SUN 6

Bird ID for Beginners

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge

2800 Route 9 | bit.ly/bird-ID-hubbard

In this program co-sponsored by state parks, the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society and the Little Stony Point Citizens Association, learn how to use field guides, binoculars and field marks to become familiar with local birds. For ages 8 and older. Register online. Free







KIDS AND FAMILY

THURS 3

Chess Meet-Up

GARRISON

3:30 – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

All ages and skills are welcome to bring a board or check one out. Sign up to be paired with an opponent. Occurs weekly.

SAT 5

Introduction to Babysitting

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Amanda Lusk will teach the basics of child care to students ages 10 and older. Free

VISUAL ART

SUN 30

Free Admission

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | diaart.org

On the last Sunday of each month, the museum waives its entrance fee for residents of the Hudson Valley, including Dutchess and Putnam counties. Reservations required; call 845-231-0811 or email [email protected].

SUN 30

Fellow Travelers

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | loftsatbeacon.com

Laurel Shute curated this exhibit with paintings by Andrea Anthony, Celeste Baxter, Alana Burgos, Rose Conlin, Teresa Eckerman-Pfeil, Erika Nathalia Ordoñez Mahecha, Segundo Malaver, Angie Mora, Vinay Munikoti and Clarence Perkins. Through Feb. 3.

SAT 5

Janice La Motta | Patricia Zarate

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

In A New Path to the Waterfall, La Motta’s paintings and works were prompted by Mary Oliver’s essay, “Of Power and Time.” In All Together Now, Zarate uses abstract shapes in painting, drawing and installation to capture memory and sensation. Through March 6. There is no opening reception, but a closing reception is scheduled for March 5.

STAGE AND SCREEN

SAT 29

Rigoletto

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch Bartlett Sher’s version of Verdi’s opera set in 1920s Europe starring baritone Quinn Kelsey, soprano Rosa Feola and tenor Piotr Beczala in the Met’s livestream high-definition broadcast. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $12 ages 12 and younger)

FRI 4

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Donna Minkowitz hosts this monthly reading series for writers to share their work. All genres welcome.

SAT 5

John Pizzi

BREWSTER

5 & 8:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

The ventriloquist has been seen on America’s Got Talent. He will be joined by comedian Meghan Hanley. Price includes a buffet dinner. Ages 21 and older. Masks required if not vaccinated. Cost: $45





CIVIC

TUES 1

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 1

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 2

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 2

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

WED 2

Town Board: Rescue Funds

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com

THURS 3

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com