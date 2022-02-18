Around Town

CELEBRITY SIGHTING — Karen Shea (right) was dining at her favorite restaurant, Riverview in Cold Spring, on Valentine’s Day when she spotted her favorite celebrity chef, Lidia Bastianich, at another table. The Italian chef hosts Lidia’s Kitchen on Amazon Prime, has written 13 cookbooks and owns Becco and Eataly in New York City, among other restaurants. (Photo provided)

HOMEMADE CARDS — The Desmond-Fish library in Garrison hosted a valentine-making workshop on Saturday (Feb. 12). It was also a chance for kids to meet the new children’s librarian, Veronica Morgan. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

LESSON FROM A PRO — Alison Rooney, the longtime arts editor of The Current, visited the journalism class at Haldane High School on Feb. 8 to discuss interviewing techniques and writing feature stories. Her talk was part of a partnership between The Current and the high school newspaper, The Blue Print, funded by a grant from the Haldane School Foundation. (Photo by Ashley Linda)