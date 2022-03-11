State Buys Four Parcels to Expand Parks

Land preserved at Fahnestock, Scofield Ridge

New York State announced on March 3 that it spent $9.7 million to preserve nearly 1,200 acres of new parkland, including 946 acres of Scofield Ridge at Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve in Dutchess and Putnam counties; 33 acres at Fahnestock State Park in Putnam; and 179 acres at Schunnemunk State Park in Orange County.

The Scofield Ridge parcel, purchased from Scenic Hudson, links Breakneck and Fishkill Ridges and includes portions of the Wilkinson Memorial, Notch and Breakneck Ridge Trails. In addition, a 20-acre parcel will provide a connection between Arden Point in Garrison and Hudson Highlands State Park.

The 33-acre property at Fahnestock provides a buffer to the Appalachian Trail from future residential development. It and the Orange County property were acquired from the Open Space Institute.