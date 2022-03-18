Sheriff Says Body Cameras Coming

Responding to a suggestion by MaryEllen Odell in her State of the County speech, Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville said he will order his “deputies, investigators and select personnel” to wear body cameras by the end of the year, joining 20 other counties in New York state that require them.

He predicted they would “improve enforcement, accountability; protect our personnel from false accusations; and provide and increase public trust and transparency.” The cameras also have been linked to “a reduction in the use of force and subsequent civilian complaints” and using them “should result in reduced litigation for the county,” he said.