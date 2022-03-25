The Garrison to Host Highland Lights

Procession will take place April 17

The Garrison and the Processional Arts Workshop are planning the first Highland Lights, a celebration of art and nature, for April 17.

The groups are hosting workshops at which residents can create collaborative works to participate in an outdoor procession of lights and lanterns through paths at The Garrison.

The workshops begin Saturday (March 26) and continue each weekend through April 10. Participants will create lanterns, incorporating techniques for wire-forming, decoupage and LED lighting. For information, see highlandlights.org.