Cold Spring Man Joins State Police

Among 227 academy graduates

A Cold Spring man, Luke Rodzel, was among the 227 graduates on March 23 of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy.

The graduates, selected from more than 1,700 candidates, reported on Thursday (March 31) for 10 weeks of field training. After training, Rodzel, a 2013 Haldane graduate, will join Troop K based in Poughkeepsie.

Other graduates included Nicole Dimaio and Emily Herlihy of Mahopac, John Rinaldi of Carmel and Reginald Donaldson, Johnathan Flores and Rolando Zapata of Newburgh.