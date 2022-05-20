Dutchess Accepting Infant Formula

Drop-off spots include Beacon site

Dutchess County has organized an infant formula drive because of national shortages caused by supply chain problems and product recalls.

Unopened infant formula that has not expired will be collected for local families to be distributed by the Community Action Partnership, the county said. Residents are asked not to purchase formula to donate.

There are four drop-off locations, including one in Beacon at 10 Eliza St., weekdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Parents having difficulty finding formula may call the Community Action Partnership at 845-452-5104, ext. 103, or visit the New York Milk Bank at nymilkbank.org.