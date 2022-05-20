Land Trust Expands Preserve

240 acres added to Canopus Creek

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust said this week it had purchased 240 acres to expand its Canopus Creek Preserve in Putnam Valley.

From the 1930s to the 1960s, the undeveloped land was part of the resort, dude ranch and rodeo grounds known as Cimarron Ranch.

This expansion brings the preserve to 310 acres. HHLT said it will focus over the next year in removing junk cars and debris from the land while exploring visitor parking and trail development.