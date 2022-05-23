Indian Point to Test Sirens

The Indian Point Energy Center emergency notification sirens will sound during a test on Wednesday (May 25) between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

The sirens will sound at full volume for four minutes in Putnam, Westchester, Rockland and Orange.

In an actual emergency, the sirens would sound to alert the public to tune in to a local radio or television station listed in the emergency planning booklet mailed to households and businesses in a 10-mile zone around Indian Point.

Indian Point Energy Center was home to three nuclear power plants that operated from 1962 to 2021. Holtec International is decommissioning the plant.