Around Town (Photos)

1,014 OFFICERS — The U.S. Military Academy at West Point held graduation ceremonies on Saturday (May 21); the newly installed second lieutenants heard from Gen. Mark Milley, who chairs the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (Photo by Stephen Litterini/U.S. Army)

GREAT CAKES — The Philipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison on May 22 held a “bakeoff” to mark the end of the run of The Cake. Entries created by invited chefs, including Current columnist Celia Barbour, were judged by (at table, from left) actor Sally Mayes; chef and author Rick Rodgers; and Zanne Stewart, a longtime editor at Gourmet. The grand prize went to Lynn Miller of Cold Spring for her sunflower cake, shown after disassembly began. (Photos by Ross Corsair)

FUN WITH MISS GABI — Gabriela Mikova Johnson hosted a music and movement program for toddlers at the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison on May 18. Each child was invited to select a puppet before a rendition of “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.” Johnson visits the library every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

LUNCH ON US — The Parent-Teacher-Student Organization at Beacon High School earlier this month organized a luncheon to honor teachers with donations from Adam’s Fairacre Farms, Bazodee Street Food, Glazed Over Donuts, Hannaford, Key Food, Sam’s Club, Trax Coffee Roasters and The Yankee Clipper. (Photo by Carlton Prince)

SERVICE DOG WALK — BluePath, which is based in Hopewell Junction, raised $185,000 at its sixth annual walkathon on May 14 to provide service dogs to children with autism. (Photo provided)