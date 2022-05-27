Voter Sample

On May 19, Sandy Galef, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, released the outcome of a survey she sent to constituents. Nearly 850 people responded and, although the results are not scientific, they are interesting.
89%
Support assigning a full-time inspector from the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission to be on-site during the decommissioning of Indian Point. (Galef notes that the NRC declined but that the state Public Service Commission is providing an inspector.)
85%
Support the installation of solar panels on all public buildings, including schools.
78%
Support merging town and village courts to save money.
73%
Support adding COVID-19 to the list of vaccines required for schoolchildren.
71%
Support comprehensive sex education for grades K-12.
62%
Support a ban on new natural gas infrastructure.
55%
Support the proposed New York Health Act (“a single-payer health care like Medicare, but for all ages,” funded by income taxes and other revenue).
10%
Support solar over keeping trees if it means less carbon dioxide, which contributes to global warming.