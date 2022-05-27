Voter Sample

On May 19, Sandy Galef, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, released the outcome of a survey she sent to constituents. Nearly 850 people responded and, although the results are not scientific, they are interesting.

89%

Support assigning a full-time inspector from the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission to be on-site during the decommissioning of Indian Point. (Galef notes that the NRC declined but that the state Public Service Commission is providing an inspector.)

85%

Support the installation of solar panels on all public buildings, including schools.

78%

Support merging town and village courts to save money.

73%

Support adding COVID-19 to the list of vaccines required for schoolchildren.

71%

Support comprehensive sex education for grades K-12.

62%

Support a ban on new natural gas infrastructure.

55%

Support the proposed New York Health Act (“a single-payer health care like Medicare, but for all ages,” funded by income taxes and other revenue).

10%

Support solar over keeping trees if it means less carbon dioxide, which contributes to global warming.