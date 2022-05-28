Balancing Act

As expected, a state court on May 20 approved congressional and state Senate maps, with minor changes to the boundaries of Congressional District 18 (which will include Beacon) and state Senate District 39 (which will include Beacon and Philipstown). Below are statistical profiles of each of the districts.
ASSEMBLY
District 95 (Philipstown)
Population: 129,103
Over/under average: -4.1%
Voting age: 102,120
Hispanic: 25%
Black: 9%
Asian: 4%
Biden: 67%
Trump: 33%
District 104 (Beacon)
Population: 137,192
Over/under average: +1.9%
Voting age: 107,411
Hispanic: 23%
Black: 19%
Asian: 2%
Biden: 63%
Trump: 37%
SENATE
District 39 (Philipstown and Beacon)
Population: 318,141
Over/under average: -0.7%
Voting age: 252,297
Hispanic: 17%
Black: 12%
Asian: 4%
Biden: 55%
Trump: 45%
CONGRESS
District 17 (Philipstown)
Population: 776,971
Over/under average: 0%
Voting age: 585,295
Hispanic: 18%
Black: 8%
Asian: 5%
Biden: 55%
Trump: 45%
District 18 (Beacon)
Population: 776,971
Over/under average: 0%
Voting age: 605,187
Hispanic: 16%
Black: 10%
Asian: 3%
Biden: 54%
Trump: 46%
Source: newyork.redistrictingandyou.org