The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 11
City Wide Yard Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Consult the map and list at beaconny.gov to find residents offering bargains and treasures at this annual event.
SAT 11
Postcard, Book and Ephemera Show and Sale
BEACON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Joachim’s School Hall
51 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
Browse thousands of items. There also will be raffles, food and a craft for kids. Cost: $4
SAT 11
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
Find handcrafted and artisan wares and art, and enjoy music at this pop-up event. A donation is suggested to benefit the church.
SAT 11
June Rising
BEACON
7 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave.
bit.ly/forbeaconschools
This benefit for the Foundation for Beacon Schools will include performances by the Rhythm Rising Latin Jazz Band and Beacon Rising Women’s Choir, as well as food and drinks and a raffle. Cost: $25 to $50
SUN 12
Strawberry Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org
Enjoy strawberry shortcake prepared by members of the Beacon Sloop Club at this annual event while listening to music on two stages and a performance by Arm of the Sea Theater. Free sails on the Woody Guthrie begin at noon.
SUN 12
Cub Scout BBQ
GARRISON
Noon – 3 p.m. Philipstown Rec
107 Glenclyffe Drive
Meet the Scouts and learn about their programs.
SUN 12
Manitoga Pig Roast
PHILIPSTOWN
4 – 8 p.m. Taconic Outdoor Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
mycouncil.ghvbsa.org/event/6010
Enjoy a pig roast, a pie auction, lawn games, a campfire and raffles to support local Boy Scout troops. Cost: $25
SUN 12
Picnic on the Farm
PHILIPSTOWN
5 p.m. Glynwood Center
362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338
glynwood.org
This annual benefit for the regional farming nonprofit will include food and music. Cost: $150 to $500
TUES 14
Flag Day
TUES 14
Chamber Breakfast
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 U.S. 9 | coldspringnychamber.com
The Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce will announce the winners of its annual awards and college scholarship. Learn about Magazzino’s new wing under construction and tour the museum. Cost: $10 (members free)
THURS 16
Third Thursday
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. Main Street
coldspringnychamber.com
Businesses will be open late and feature events and promotions.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 11
Kids Craft Connection
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
After a flashlight tour of the mansion, children and families will create a butterfly feeder. Cost: $24 ($13 children, member discount)
SAT 11
Three Little Packs
GARRISON
2 & 3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The youth theater troupe will perform a take on fairy tales written and directed by Kalista Parrish. Cost: $3
TUES 14
College Essay Workshop
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Adam Kendis and Helena Smith will discuss how to write an effective statement for a college application. Register online.
SAT 18
Summer Stories at Sunset
GARRISON
7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Storyteller Jonathan Kruk will share tales of nature and summer. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $8 children/teens, free 5 and younger)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 11
Filibus
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
As part of its ongoing Silent Film Series, the Butterfield Library will show this 1915 fantasy/sci-fi mystery about a sky pirate, with live musical accompaniment by Cary Brown. Register online.
SAT 11
Comedy Variety Show
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The monthly series features stand-up and improv acts. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 12
Firas Sulaiman
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The Syrian poet will read from his collections Forgetting and Her Mirror is a Hunter, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
FRI 17
Fifty Miles from Times Square
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
To mark the 210th anniversary of Putnam County, the center will screen John Cohen’s 1972 film about Putnam Valley as well as A Tribute to Life on the Lake, a short created by the Putnam Valley Historical Society using historic postcards of Lake Oscawanna. Free
JUNETEENTH
FRI 17
Access for All Celebration
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Sun River Health will present a concert and celebration of its Founding Mothers and work on equality and health care justice. Ray Blue, KJ Denhert, Acute Inflections and Bria The Artist will perform. Free
SAT 18
Celebration with Jazz
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Jasper Cain and the Rhythm Collective will perform during a program that will include a discussion about the meaning of Juneteenth and readings by students.
SUN 19
Family Story Time
COLD SPRING
12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
SUN 19
Imani Perry
POUGHKEEPSIE
5 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Perry will read from and discuss her latest book, South to America, which attempts to shift the perception of the American South. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 11
Guided Hike
PATTERSON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ciaiola Conservation Area
478 Haviland Hollow Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Master Gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension will lead a challenging 3.5-mile hike that will include waterfalls, an overlook and hemlock forest affected by the 2018 tornado, while discussing land use and local history. Registration required.
SAT 11
Daniel Nimham Statue Dedication
FISHKILL
11 a.m. Routes 52 and 82
The ceremony to dedicate an 8-foot bronze statue sculpted by Michael Keropian of Carmel will include a traditional Native American presentation with drums and music to honor the last sachem of the Wappinger, who was killed by British soldiers in 1778.
SAT 11
Butterfly Release & Memorial Service
BEACON
1 p.m. Elk Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.
libbyfuneralhome.com
Libby Funeral Home organizes this annual event, in which butterflies are released to represent tribute and closure, hope and healing. RSVP online or by calling
845-831-0179.
SUN 12
The Geology of Breakneck Ridge
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Conor Dobson will discuss rocks, minerals and formations. Free
PRIDE MONTH
SUN 12
Putnam Pride
BREWSTER
1 – 4 p.m. Wells Park | 98 Oak St.
facebook.com/putnamnypride
Gather at 1 Main St. to march to Wells Park to hear speakers and music hosted by Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines. Free parking is available at the train station.
SAT 18
Pride in the Park
NEWBURGH
Noon – 5 p.m. Downing Park
181-141 Carpenter Ave.
facebook.com/NewburghLGBTQCenter
There will be music, food and vendors at the city’s first Pride festival.
SAT 18
Pride Dance Party
BEACON
2 – 6 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ
Compass Arts, the Beacon Human Rights Commission, Beacon Queer Liberation and Mid-Hudson Proud Families will host this event with a DJ and art activities.
PATH THROUGH HISTORY
SAT 18
2,000 Steps
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Follow several mile-long loops that will feature staff from local organizations who will highlight historical, horticultural and avian connections. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 children/teens; free age 4 and younger)
SAT 18
The Kembles and the West Point Foundry
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 20 The Boulevard
westpointfoundrybedandbreakfast.com
William Kemble, co-owner of the West Point Foundry, built “The Cottage” in 1826 as his elegant country home. Tour the home, which has been restored, and hear about the famous visitors whom Kemble entertained. Register online. Cost: $5
SAT 18
Colonial Carpentry
Fort Montgomery
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 690 Route 9W
Carpenters were working at Fort Montgomery throughout 1776 and 1777 constructing barracks, storehouses and fortifications. Try your hand with a froe and mallet and wood auger. Free
SAT 18
After Yorktown: Path to Newburgh
NEWBURGH
2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
When Yorktown was captured by the Continental Army, it was viewed as the end of the Revolutionary War. Find out what Gen. George Washington did next. Cost: $7 ($5 seniors, children)
VISUAL ART
SAT 11
Student Exhibition
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
Artwork by students from Glenham, J.V. Forrestal, Sargent and South Avenue elementary schools and Rombout Middle School will be on view. Also SUN 12.
SAT 11
The Grand Buffet
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
Following a three-month residency, German artist Alina Grassman will debut her work celebrating the organic architecture of Hans Scharoun. Through July 31.
SAT 11
Bannerman Island on the Hudson
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Works by more than 30 artists created recently on the island will be on view. Through July 31.
SAT 11
Fruma Shrensel
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Shrensel’s oil pastels, Shaping Color, will be on view in Gallery 1. Gallery 2 will have a collaborative show, Resin D’Etre, while Mary McFerran’s cloth drawings (below) will be in the Beacon Room. Through July 3.
SAT 11
Tokyo Jesus |American Gross
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 163 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
Art and works in resin by each artist will be on view through July 1.
SAT 18
Eric G. Wagner Memorial
GARRISON
2 – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Wagner, a founding member of the art center, who died in 2021, will be celebrated with a collection of his paintings, sculptures and objects. Also SUN 19.
SAT 18
Design is One
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
The fifth annual Cinema in Piazza will feature a documentary about the Italian designers Lella and Massimo Vignelli (below). Director Kathy Brew and designer Beatriz Cifuentes will discuss the film before the screening. Artecinema and the Cold Spring Film Society are co-hosts. Cost: $10 ($7 locals and seniors, $5 children/students)
SUN 19
Swept Away
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Lina Wertmüller’s 1974 film will be shown following an introduction by Elizabeth Alsop. Cost: $10 ($7 locals and seniors, $5 children/students)
MUSIC
SAT 11
Bob Baldwin
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The contemporary jazz artist will perform music from his latest release, The UrbanSmooth Suite. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 11
Liana Gabel Band
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The songwriter and vocalist will also tap dance with her band, Kaylah Bell (guitar) and Harry D’Agostino (upright bass). Rose Stoller will open. Cost: $10
SUN 12
Gabriel Martins and Geneva Lewis
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
In the Patrons for Young Artists program, Martins (cello) and Lewis (violin) will perform compositions by Bach, Villa-Lobos, Ravel, Widmann and Kodály. Tickets available at the door. Cost: $37
SUN 12
Red Door Duo
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Singer and songwriters and guitarists Helen Avakian and Dave Irwin will perform an acoustic set with Brazilian jazz and bluegrass influences. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 13
s0nic 0penings
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Patrick Brennan, Hilliard Greene and Michael T.A. Thompson will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
THURS 16
Samara Joy
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
For the Jazz at the Chapel series, the vocalist will perform songs from her upcoming debut, with Ben Paterson on piano. Cost: $25
FRI 17
Barnaby
BEACON
8 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The band, formerly known as Mimi Sun Longo, will perform, along with the Dirt Bikes. Cost: $10
FRI 17
Reggie Harris, Pat Wictor & Carolann Solebello
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriters will collaborate for a mini-tour that brings storytelling into the music. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
CIVIC
MON 13
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 13
County Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
TUES 14
Budget Public Hearing
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
Learn about the revised 2022-23 proposed budget.
WED 15
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov