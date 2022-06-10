The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 11

City Wide Yard Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Consult the map and list at beaconny.gov to find residents offering bargains and treasures at this annual event.

SAT 11

Postcard, Book and Ephemera Show and Sale

BEACON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Joachim’s School Hall

51 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

Browse thousands of items. There also will be raffles, food and a craft for kids. Cost: $4





SAT 11

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

Find handcrafted and artisan wares and art, and enjoy music at this pop-up event. A donation is suggested to benefit the church.

SAT 11

June Rising

BEACON

7 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave.

bit.ly/forbeaconschools

This benefit for the Foundation for Beacon Schools will include performances by the Rhythm Rising Latin Jazz Band and Beacon Rising Women’s Choir, as well as food and drinks and a raffle. Cost: $25 to $50

SUN 12

Strawberry Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org

Enjoy strawberry shortcake prepared by members of the Beacon Sloop Club at this annual event while listening to music on two stages and a performance by Arm of the Sea Theater. Free sails on the Woody Guthrie begin at noon.

SUN 12

Cub Scout BBQ

GARRISON

Noon – 3 p.m. Philipstown Rec

107 Glenclyffe Drive

Meet the Scouts and learn about their programs.

SUN 12

Manitoga Pig Roast

PHILIPSTOWN

4 – 8 p.m. Taconic Outdoor Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

mycouncil.ghvbsa.org/event/6010

Enjoy a pig roast, a pie auction, lawn games, a campfire and raffles to support local Boy Scout troops. Cost: $25

SUN 12

Picnic on the Farm

PHILIPSTOWN

5 p.m. Glynwood Center

362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338

glynwood.org

This annual benefit for the regional farming nonprofit will include food and music. Cost: $150 to $500

TUES 14

Flag Day

TUES 14

Chamber Breakfast

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 U.S. 9 | coldspringnychamber.com

The Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce will announce the winners of its annual awards and college scholarship. Learn about Magazzino’s new wing under construction and tour the museum. Cost: $10 (members free)

THURS 16

Third Thursday

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. Main Street

coldspringnychamber.com

Businesses will be open late and feature events and promotions.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 11

Kids Craft Connection

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

After a flashlight tour of the mansion, children and families will create a butterfly feeder. Cost: $24 ($13 children, member discount)

SAT 11

Three Little Packs

GARRISON

2 & 3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The youth theater troupe will perform a take on fairy tales written and directed by Kalista Parrish. Cost: $3

TUES 14

College Essay Workshop

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Adam Kendis and Helena Smith will discuss how to write an effective statement for a college application. Register online.

SAT 18

Summer Stories at Sunset

GARRISON

7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Storyteller Jonathan Kruk will share tales of nature and summer. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $8 children/teens, free 5 and younger)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 11

Filibus

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

As part of its ongoing Silent Film Series, the Butterfield Library will show this 1915 fantasy/sci-fi mystery about a sky pirate, with live musical accompaniment by Cary Brown. Register online.

SAT 11

Comedy Variety Show

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The monthly series features stand-up and improv acts. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 12

Firas Sulaiman

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The Syrian poet will read from his collections Forgetting and Her Mirror is a Hunter, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10







FRI 17

Fifty Miles from Times Square

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

To mark the 210th anniversary of Putnam County, the center will screen John Cohen’s 1972 film about Putnam Valley as well as A Tribute to Life on the Lake, a short created by the Putnam Valley Historical Society using historic postcards of Lake Oscawanna. Free

JUNETEENTH

FRI 17

Access for All Celebration

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Sun River Health will present a concert and celebration of its Founding Mothers and work on equality and health care justice. Ray Blue, KJ Denhert, Acute Inflections and Bria The Artist will perform. Free

SAT 18

Celebration with Jazz

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Jasper Cain and the Rhythm Collective will perform during a program that will include a discussion about the meaning of Juneteenth and readings by students.







SUN 19

Family Story Time

COLD SPRING

12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

SUN 19

Imani Perry

POUGHKEEPSIE

5 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Perry will read from and discuss her latest book, South to America, which attempts to shift the perception of the American South. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 11

Guided Hike

PATTERSON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ciaiola Conservation Area

478 Haviland Hollow Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Master Gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension will lead a challenging 3.5-mile hike that will include waterfalls, an overlook and hemlock forest affected by the 2018 tornado, while discussing land use and local history. Registration required.

SAT 11

Daniel Nimham Statue Dedication

FISHKILL

11 a.m. Routes 52 and 82

The ceremony to dedicate an 8-foot bronze statue sculpted by Michael Keropian of Carmel will include a traditional Native American presentation with drums and music to honor the last sachem of the Wappinger, who was killed by British soldiers in 1778.

SAT 11

Butterfly Release & Memorial Service

BEACON

1 p.m. Elk Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.

libbyfuneralhome.com

Libby Funeral Home organizes this annual event, in which butterflies are released to represent tribute and closure, hope and healing. RSVP online or by calling

845-831-0179.

SUN 12

The Geology of Breakneck Ridge

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Conor Dobson will discuss rocks, minerals and formations. Free

PRIDE MONTH

SUN 12

Putnam Pride

BREWSTER

1 – 4 p.m. Wells Park | 98 Oak St.

facebook.com/putnamnypride

Gather at 1 Main St. to march to Wells Park to hear speakers and music hosted by Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines. Free parking is available at the train station.

SAT 18

Pride in the Park

NEWBURGH

Noon – 5 p.m. Downing Park

181-141 Carpenter Ave.

facebook.com/NewburghLGBTQCenter

There will be music, food and vendors at the city’s first Pride festival.

SAT 18

Pride Dance Party

BEACON

2 – 6 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ

Compass Arts, the Beacon Human Rights Commission, Beacon Queer Liberation and Mid-Hudson Proud Families will host this event with a DJ and art activities.

PATH THROUGH HISTORY

SAT 18

2,000 Steps

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Follow several mile-long loops that will feature staff from local organizations who will highlight historical, horticultural and avian connections. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 children/teens; free age 4 and younger)

SAT 18

The Kembles and the West Point Foundry

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 20 The Boulevard

westpointfoundrybedandbreakfast.com

William Kemble, co-owner of the West Point Foundry, built “The Cottage” in 1826 as his elegant country home. Tour the home, which has been restored, and hear about the famous visitors whom Kemble entertained. Register online. Cost: $5

SAT 18

Colonial Carpentry

Fort Montgomery

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 690 Route 9W

Carpenters were working at Fort Montgomery throughout 1776 and 1777 constructing barracks, storehouses and fortifications. Try your hand with a froe and mallet and wood auger. Free



SAT 18

After Yorktown: Path to Newburgh

NEWBURGH

2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

When Yorktown was captured by the Continental Army, it was viewed as the end of the Revolutionary War. Find out what Gen. George Washington did next. Cost: $7 ($5 seniors, children)

VISUAL ART

SAT 11

Student Exhibition

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

Artwork by students from Glenham, J.V. Forrestal, Sargent and South Avenue elementary schools and Rombout Middle School will be on view. Also SUN 12.

SAT 11

The Grand Buffet

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

Following a three-month residency, German artist Alina Grassman will debut her work celebrating the organic architecture of Hans Scharoun. Through July 31.

SAT 11

Bannerman Island on the Hudson

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Works by more than 30 artists created recently on the island will be on view. Through July 31.

SAT 11

Fruma Shrensel

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Shrensel’s oil pastels, Shaping Color, will be on view in Gallery 1. Gallery 2 will have a collaborative show, Resin D’Etre, while Mary McFerran’s cloth drawings (below) will be in the Beacon Room. Through July 3.







SAT 11

Tokyo Jesus |American Gross

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 163 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

Art and works in resin by each artist will be on view through July 1.

SAT 18

Eric G. Wagner Memorial

GARRISON

2 – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Wagner, a founding member of the art center, who died in 2021, will be celebrated with a collection of his paintings, sculptures and objects. Also SUN 19.

SAT 18

Design is One

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

The fifth annual Cinema in Piazza will feature a documentary about the Italian designers Lella and Massimo Vignelli (below). Director Kathy Brew and designer Beatriz Cifuentes will discuss the film before the screening. Artecinema and the Cold Spring Film Society are co-hosts. Cost: $10 ($7 locals and seniors, $5 children/students)







SUN 19

Swept Away

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Lina Wertmüller’s 1974 film will be shown following an introduction by Elizabeth Alsop. Cost: $10 ($7 locals and seniors, $5 children/students)

MUSIC

SAT 11

Bob Baldwin

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The contemporary jazz artist will perform music from his latest release, The UrbanSmooth Suite. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 11

Liana Gabel Band

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The songwriter and vocalist will also tap dance with her band, Kaylah Bell (guitar) and Harry D’Agostino (upright bass). Rose Stoller will open. Cost: $10

SUN 12

Gabriel Martins and Geneva Lewis

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

In the Patrons for Young Artists program, Martins (cello) and Lewis (violin) will perform compositions by Bach, Villa-Lobos, Ravel, Widmann and Kodály. Tickets available at the door. Cost: $37





SUN 12

Red Door Duo

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Singer and songwriters and guitarists Helen Avakian and Dave Irwin will perform an acoustic set with Brazilian jazz and bluegrass influences. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 13

s0nic 0penings

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Patrick Brennan, Hilliard Greene and Michael T.A. Thompson will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15





THURS 16

Samara Joy

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

For the Jazz at the Chapel series, the vocalist will perform songs from her upcoming debut, with Ben Paterson on piano. Cost: $25







FRI 17

Barnaby

BEACON

8 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The band, formerly known as Mimi Sun Longo, will perform, along with the Dirt Bikes. Cost: $10

FRI 17

Reggie Harris, Pat Wictor & Carolann Solebello

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriters will collaborate for a mini-tour that brings storytelling into the music. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

CIVIC

MON 13

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 13

County Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

TUES 14

Budget Public Hearing

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

Learn about the revised 2022-23 proposed budget.

WED 15

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov