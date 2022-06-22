Dutchess Awards Grants

Three area nonprofits each receive $20,000

Dutchess County on June 9 and June 22 announced the recipients of the latest rounds of funding from its Learn, Play, Create grants.

A total of $690,990 was distributed to 41 nonprofits, including $20,000 to the regional chapter, based in Beacon, of New York State Minorities in Criminal Justice for materials, signs and a youth fair; $20,000 to the Stony Kill Foundation in Fishkill for 20 weeks of summer camp scholarships and to fund field trips; and $20,000 to Beacon Junior Baseball for uniforms, equipment and upgrades to its concession stands.