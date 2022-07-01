Beacon Youth League Awarded $20K

Grant will fund baseball uniforms, equipment

Beacon Junior Baseball is receiving a $20,000 grant for equipment, uniforms and concession-stand upgrades.

The league is one of 20 nonprofit organizations sharing $328,740 in the latest round of awards from Dutchess County’s Learn, Play, Create: Supporting Our Kids grant program. It organizes teams for children between 4 and 12 years old.

The Mount Gulian Society in Fishkill is also receiving $20,000, which will be used to buy an Amish-style dormer shed to host school and youth programming and store educational equipment and supplies.