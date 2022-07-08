The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 9

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

Work by dozens of artisans and craftspeople will be available, as well as food. Some proceeds support the church’s work.

MON 11

Community Blood Drive

BEACON

2:30 – 7 p.m.

St. John’s Evangelist Church

31 Willow St. | nybc.org

Register in advance. Organized by the Knights of Columbus Council 445.

TUES 12

Chamber of Commerce: Sustainability Workshop

COLD SPRING

9:30 – 11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave.

coldspringnychamber.com

Philipstown Fights Dirty will share tools, information and resources for reducing your business’ carbon footprint and costs.

FRI 15

Country Fest and 4-H Showcase

CARMEL

6 – 10 p.m. Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park

20 Gipsy Trail Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

4-H youth will showcase their projects and animals, and there will be games, artisan vendors, food trucks and other activities for the three-day event. On FRI 15, Tracy DeLucia will perform a tribute to Linda Ronstadt. On SAT 16, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band will perform. Also SUN 17. Cost: free admission and parking; concerts, $29.

SAT 16

Brews With Views

COLD SPRING

1 – 6 p.m. Mayor’s Park

61 Fair St. | events.beerfests.com/e/brews-with-views/tickets

Along with samples from 50 New York breweries, enjoy food, music, games and artisan vendors. Cost: $65 ($75 door, $105 VIP includes lunch)

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 11

Intro to Babysitting

BEACON

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Youth in grades 6 to 12 will learn the basics of child care, including safety, first aid and the developmental stages of children. Registration required.

MON 11

Let’s Ride! Car Engineering

BEACON

3 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Kids from age 4 to 5th grade will learn how to make a simple car. Registration required.

WED 13

Amazing Butterflies

BEACON

3 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Jerry Schneider will showcase displays of butterflies, cocoons and moths and lead a T-shirt craft. Registration required.

WED 13

Community Garden Visit

WAPPINGERS FALLS

4 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

Farmstead Lane | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Youth in grades 6 to 12 will visit the farm and meet gardeners who grow food. Registration required.

SAT 16

Matt and Tara’s Sing-a-Long

GARRISON

11:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Matt Sherwin and Tara Bahna-James will perform music for all ages and invite attendees to dance and sing. Registration required.

VISUAL ART

SAT 9

Group Show

BEACON

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St.

hudsonbeachglassshop.com

Artists participating in the Beacon Open Studios program will display work

until Aug. 7.

SAT 9

Bank. Church. Cathouse. (The Sins of the Father)

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Mechanics Savings Bank

139 Main St. | mothergallery.art

David Dixon will have a pop-up gallery exhibit that reflects cultural events and uses the unique history of the space to explore its themes. Through SUN 17.

SAT 9

Untold Stories

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Works by Susan Keiser and Judy Riola will be on view until July 24.

SAT 9

Midsummer Evenings

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

The cafe will be serving wine and dining options during extended evening hours Also SAT 16. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, 5 and under are free)

SAT 9

Alyssa Follansbee | Group Show | Carole Kunstadt

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Follansbee’s exhibition, Can I Have a Minute, will include photos, paintings and a series on sleeping babies. Work by more than 20 member artists will be on view in Gallery 2. Kunstadt’s exhibit, Interludes, will include 19th-century music manuscripts she has woven, layered and sewn. Through Aug. 7.

SAT 9

Judy Singer and Judy Thomas

NEWBURGH

6 – 8 p.m.

Holland Tunnel Newburgh Gallery

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

In Dynamic Duo, the artists will exhibit work that creates a dialogue about color, form, line and meaning from their different generational perspectives. Through July 24.

SAT 9

Creative Future | Czee13

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

clutter.com

New work by the artists will be on view. Through Aug. 7.

SAT 9

Second Saturday Art Show

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m.

Beacon Fade & Shave Barber Shop

285B Main St.

facebook.com/Sebatosstudio

Sebatos will have work on view, including oils on canvas and murals.





SUN 17

Princess WOW’s Smile Revolution

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Holland Tunnel Newburgh Gallery

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

The musical hat happening will feature Mindy Frandkin, aka Princess Wow, and Roland Moussa in a musical fashion show. Cost: $10 donation requested





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 9

Sing 2

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

Upper Landing Park

dutchessny.gov/parksmovies

Movies Under the Walkway will show the 2021 animated sequel, with Buster Moon and his talented performers trying to get a show in Redshore City by luring Clay Calloway, who has not performed in 15 years, back to the stage. Kids are encouraged to come in costume. Registration requested. Free

SAT 9

Artichoke Storytelling Series

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

The storytellers in the monthly series will include Carla Katz, Kate Greathead, Tracey Starin, Adam Wade, Mark Pagan and Christopher Moncayo-Torres.

SAT 9

A Letter to Three Wives

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1949 film about a woman who sends a letter telling three best friends that she is running away with one of their husbands. Jeanne Crain, Linda Darnell and Ann Sothern star. Donations welcome. Bring a chair and bug repellent.

SUN 10

Pocket Moxie, A Happenstance Vaudeville

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Five performers will present classic vaudevillian acts, including ventriloquism, vignettes, singing and physical feats of magic. Cost: $15 (ages 12 and under are free)





SUN 10

B. Fulton Jennes

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Jennes will read from her most recent chapbook, Blinded Birds, and a poetry open mic will follow.

SUN 10

American Healer

PEEKSKILL

4 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The documentary will cover how to reverse Type 2 diabetes. Cost: $15, $25 and $35

FRI 15

Animal House

BEACON

6 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Watch the 1978 college fraternity comedy starring John Belushi, Kevin Bacon, Karen Allen and Donald Sutherland. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cost: $40

FRI 15

Big Miracle

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Drew Barrymore and John Krasinksi star in the film, which is based on the 1989 book Freeing the Whales, about the rescue of gray whales trapped in ice in Alaska.





SUN 17

The Leatherman: An American Vagabond

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Jon Scott Bennett, a history student, will present his documentary about a mysterious man who dressed in leather and traveled the roads in New York and Connecticut from 1857 to 1889, rarely speaking and returning to each town every 35 days.

MUSIC

SAT 9

Lyra Young Artist Gala Concert

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

After two weeks of intensive training and rehearsal, the young musicians will perform works by Beethoven, Dvorak, Piazzolla, Schumann and Shostakovich. Cost: $15

SAT 9

Chamber Music Concert

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Sarah Geller, violin, and Eva Gerard, viola, will perform 18th-to-20th-century compositions, including works by Milhaud, Handel, Halvorsen and Mozart. The rain date will be SAT 16. Registration is requested but not required.

SAT 9

House of Hamill

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The band will perform traditional Irish folk music, including ballads, jigs and reels. Cost: $20





SAT 9

Southern Dutchess Concert Band

PATTERSON

6 p.m. Patterson Recreation Center

Front St. | facebook.com/southerndutchessconcertband

The annual All-American concert will include patriotic songs, Broadway hits and music by American composers Gershwin and Copland. Free

SAT 9

Big Eyed Phish

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The 7-piece tribute band will perform Dave Matthews’ songs. Cost: $22.50 to $35

SAT 9

Crush

BEACON

8 p.m. District Social | 511 Fishkill Ave.

districtsocial.com/beacon-live-music

The cover band will perform hits from the 1980s.

SAT 9

The Dark Horses

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute to the music of George Harrison will include his work with the Beatles, the Traveling Wilburys and other collaborations. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 10

Django Festival All-Stars

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The musicians pay tribute to the music of Django Reinhardt and will perform songs from the 1920s to the 1950s. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

MON 11

Jazz Night

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Loren Stillman, Drew Gress and Mark Ferber will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 15

Girl Named Tom

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The sibling trio Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty, winners of The Voice, will perform music from Another World, their latest release, in this fundraiser for Mid-Hudson Love INC. Cost: $35+

FRI 15

Damn Tall Buildings

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Avery Ballotta, Max Capistran and Sasha Dubyk will mix bluegrass with swing and old-time music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 16

Death Cab For Cutie

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper and Zac Rae will perform music from their upcoming album, Asphalt Meadows, and other favorites. Illuminati Hotties will open. Cost: $55 to $99

SAT 16

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary in the Highlands

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

The flute, harp and French horn trio will perform a program that will include works by Barboteu, Koetsier, Bresgen and Bacos. Watch in person or online.





SAT 16

The Prezence

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform all of the fan favorites.

Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 16

Bobby Edge

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

The singer and songwriter will be joined by Grassy Sound as an opener.

SUN 17

Elizabeth Wolff

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The pianist’s program will include Barber and Schubert. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Free, donations appreciated

CIVIC

MON 11

Dutchess County Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

WED 13

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 13

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 13

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org