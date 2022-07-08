The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 9
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
Work by dozens of artisans and craftspeople will be available, as well as food. Some proceeds support the church’s work.
MON 11
Community Blood Drive
BEACON
2:30 – 7 p.m.
St. John’s Evangelist Church
31 Willow St. | nybc.org
Register in advance. Organized by the Knights of Columbus Council 445.
TUES 12
Chamber of Commerce: Sustainability Workshop
COLD SPRING
9:30 – 11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave.
coldspringnychamber.com
Philipstown Fights Dirty will share tools, information and resources for reducing your business’ carbon footprint and costs.
FRI 15
Country Fest and 4-H Showcase
CARMEL
6 – 10 p.m. Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park
20 Gipsy Trail Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
4-H youth will showcase their projects and animals, and there will be games, artisan vendors, food trucks and other activities for the three-day event. On FRI 15, Tracy DeLucia will perform a tribute to Linda Ronstadt. On SAT 16, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band will perform. Also SUN 17. Cost: free admission and parking; concerts, $29.
SAT 16
Brews With Views
COLD SPRING
1 – 6 p.m. Mayor’s Park
61 Fair St. | events.beerfests.com/e/brews-with-views/tickets
Along with samples from 50 New York breweries, enjoy food, music, games and artisan vendors. Cost: $65 ($75 door, $105 VIP includes lunch)
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 11
Intro to Babysitting
BEACON
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Youth in grades 6 to 12 will learn the basics of child care, including safety, first aid and the developmental stages of children. Registration required.
MON 11
Let’s Ride! Car Engineering
BEACON
3 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Kids from age 4 to 5th grade will learn how to make a simple car. Registration required.
WED 13
Amazing Butterflies
BEACON
3 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Jerry Schneider will showcase displays of butterflies, cocoons and moths and lead a T-shirt craft. Registration required.
WED 13
Community Garden Visit
WAPPINGERS FALLS
4 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
Farmstead Lane | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Youth in grades 6 to 12 will visit the farm and meet gardeners who grow food. Registration required.
SAT 16
Matt and Tara’s Sing-a-Long
GARRISON
11:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Matt Sherwin and Tara Bahna-James will perform music for all ages and invite attendees to dance and sing. Registration required.
VISUAL ART
SAT 9
Group Show
BEACON
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St.
hudsonbeachglassshop.com
Artists participating in the Beacon Open Studios program will display work
until Aug. 7.
SAT 9
Bank. Church. Cathouse. (The Sins of the Father)
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Mechanics Savings Bank
139 Main St. | mothergallery.art
David Dixon will have a pop-up gallery exhibit that reflects cultural events and uses the unique history of the space to explore its themes. Through SUN 17.
SAT 9
Untold Stories
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Works by Susan Keiser and Judy Riola will be on view until July 24.
SAT 9
Midsummer Evenings
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
The cafe will be serving wine and dining options during extended evening hours Also SAT 16. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, 5 and under are free)
SAT 9
Alyssa Follansbee | Group Show | Carole Kunstadt
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Follansbee’s exhibition, Can I Have a Minute, will include photos, paintings and a series on sleeping babies. Work by more than 20 member artists will be on view in Gallery 2. Kunstadt’s exhibit, Interludes, will include 19th-century music manuscripts she has woven, layered and sewn. Through Aug. 7.
SAT 9
Judy Singer and Judy Thomas
NEWBURGH
6 – 8 p.m.
Holland Tunnel Newburgh Gallery
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
In Dynamic Duo, the artists will exhibit work that creates a dialogue about color, form, line and meaning from their different generational perspectives. Through July 24.
SAT 9
Creative Future | Czee13
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
clutter.com
New work by the artists will be on view. Through Aug. 7.
SAT 9
Second Saturday Art Show
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m.
Beacon Fade & Shave Barber Shop
285B Main St.
facebook.com/Sebatosstudio
Sebatos will have work on view, including oils on canvas and murals.
SUN 17
Princess WOW’s Smile Revolution
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Holland Tunnel Newburgh Gallery
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
The musical hat happening will feature Mindy Frandkin, aka Princess Wow, and Roland Moussa in a musical fashion show. Cost: $10 donation requested
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 9
Sing 2
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
Upper Landing Park
dutchessny.gov/parksmovies
Movies Under the Walkway will show the 2021 animated sequel, with Buster Moon and his talented performers trying to get a show in Redshore City by luring Clay Calloway, who has not performed in 15 years, back to the stage. Kids are encouraged to come in costume. Registration requested. Free
SAT 9
Artichoke Storytelling Series
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
The storytellers in the monthly series will include Carla Katz, Kate Greathead, Tracey Starin, Adam Wade, Mark Pagan and Christopher Moncayo-Torres.
SAT 9
A Letter to Three Wives
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1949 film about a woman who sends a letter telling three best friends that she is running away with one of their husbands. Jeanne Crain, Linda Darnell and Ann Sothern star. Donations welcome. Bring a chair and bug repellent.
SUN 10
Pocket Moxie, A Happenstance Vaudeville
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Five performers will present classic vaudevillian acts, including ventriloquism, vignettes, singing and physical feats of magic. Cost: $15 (ages 12 and under are free)
SUN 10
B. Fulton Jennes
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Jennes will read from her most recent chapbook, Blinded Birds, and a poetry open mic will follow.
SUN 10
American Healer
PEEKSKILL
4 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The documentary will cover how to reverse Type 2 diabetes. Cost: $15, $25 and $35
FRI 15
Animal House
BEACON
6 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Watch the 1978 college fraternity comedy starring John Belushi, Kevin Bacon, Karen Allen and Donald Sutherland. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Cost: $40
FRI 15
Big Miracle
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Drew Barrymore and John Krasinksi star in the film, which is based on the 1989 book Freeing the Whales, about the rescue of gray whales trapped in ice in Alaska.
SUN 17
The Leatherman: An American Vagabond
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Jon Scott Bennett, a history student, will present his documentary about a mysterious man who dressed in leather and traveled the roads in New York and Connecticut from 1857 to 1889, rarely speaking and returning to each town every 35 days.
MUSIC
SAT 9
Lyra Young Artist Gala Concert
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
After two weeks of intensive training and rehearsal, the young musicians will perform works by Beethoven, Dvorak, Piazzolla, Schumann and Shostakovich. Cost: $15
SAT 9
Chamber Music Concert
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Sarah Geller, violin, and Eva Gerard, viola, will perform 18th-to-20th-century compositions, including works by Milhaud, Handel, Halvorsen and Mozart. The rain date will be SAT 16. Registration is requested but not required.
SAT 9
House of Hamill
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The band will perform traditional Irish folk music, including ballads, jigs and reels. Cost: $20
SAT 9
Southern Dutchess Concert Band
PATTERSON
6 p.m. Patterson Recreation Center
Front St. | facebook.com/southerndutchessconcertband
The annual All-American concert will include patriotic songs, Broadway hits and music by American composers Gershwin and Copland. Free
SAT 9
Big Eyed Phish
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The 7-piece tribute band will perform Dave Matthews’ songs. Cost: $22.50 to $35
SAT 9
Crush
BEACON
8 p.m. District Social | 511 Fishkill Ave.
districtsocial.com/beacon-live-music
The cover band will perform hits from the 1980s.
SAT 9
The Dark Horses
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute to the music of George Harrison will include his work with the Beatles, the Traveling Wilburys and other collaborations. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 10
Django Festival All-Stars
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The musicians pay tribute to the music of Django Reinhardt and will perform songs from the 1920s to the 1950s. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
MON 11
Jazz Night
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Loren Stillman, Drew Gress and Mark Ferber will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 15
Girl Named Tom
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The sibling trio Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty, winners of The Voice, will perform music from Another World, their latest release, in this fundraiser for Mid-Hudson Love INC. Cost: $35+
FRI 15
Damn Tall Buildings
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Avery Ballotta, Max Capistran and Sasha Dubyk will mix bluegrass with swing and old-time music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 16
Death Cab For Cutie
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper and Zac Rae will perform music from their upcoming album, Asphalt Meadows, and other favorites. Illuminati Hotties will open. Cost: $55 to $99
SAT 16
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary in the Highlands
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
The flute, harp and French horn trio will perform a program that will include works by Barboteu, Koetsier, Bresgen and Bacos. Watch in person or online.
SAT 16
The Prezence
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform all of the fan favorites.
Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 16
Bobby Edge
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
The singer and songwriter will be joined by Grassy Sound as an opener.
SUN 17
Elizabeth Wolff
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The pianist’s program will include Barber and Schubert. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Free, donations appreciated
CIVIC
MON 11
Dutchess County Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
WED 13
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 13
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 13
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org